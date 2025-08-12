Rubber and Chemical Exports from Russia Hit Record $16.2 Billion in Six Months

Russia’s exports of chemical products and rubber surged by 22% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, totaling $16.2 billion, according to Federal Customs Service data reported by Interfax.

June Export Revenues Show Additional Growth

Given that the total for the first five months reached $13.3 billion, June’s foreign sales brought in $2.9 billion, marking a 3.6% increase compared to May, the agency noted.

Imports Also on the Rise

Although less dramatic, imports of chemical industry products into Russia also demonstrated notable growth. In the first half of the year, imports rose by 6.7%, reaching $26.7 billion.

Comparison with 2024 Figures

Last year, Russia’s exports in this segment of trade grew by 1.3% to $27.6 billion, while imports fell by 4% to $53.5 billion.

Decline in Electricity Exports

Earlier, it was reported that Russia reduced electricity exports by 12.6% in January–June 2025, while imports of electricity increased by 14.8%.