Russian Media Prepares Public for Potential Endgame of Special Military Operation

Russia Signals Plan to End Special Military Operation Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Russian political analyst Sergey Markov drew attention to the emergence of a phrase — "plan to end the Special Military Operation" — in Russian media, interpreting it as a deliberate signal aimed at boosting public morale. He shared his insights on Telegram.

Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighters

Markov noted that the term was mentioned during the broadcast of the program Vesti Nedeli by television host and State Duma deputy Evgeny Popov in the context of upcoming negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The phrase ‘plan to end the Special Military Operation’ appeared yesterday... It is essentially a signal for the entire Russian media machine. It will bring tremendous enthusiasm to millions of people,” Markov stated.

Military Bloggers Predict Continued Hostilities Beyond Putin-Trump Meeting

Meanwhile, military bloggers from the project Dva Mayora expressed the view that the Special Military Operation will not conclude immediately after the August 15 meeting in Alaska between Putin and Trump.

They suggest that hostilities are expected to continue until Moscow secures guarantees for long-term security.