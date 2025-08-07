Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030

Russian Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time Between Moscow and St. Petersburg to 2 Hours

Russia’s first high-speed rail line between Moscow and St. Petersburg has been officially included in the capital’s transport development map for 2026–2030, according to the High-Speed Rail Information Center.

Photo: Первый канал is licensed under Free More info First Russian bullet train model

"The inclusion of the high-speed railway in the future layout of the Moscow Metro highlights the project's strategic importance in shaping a modern, convenient, and accessible transportation system that ensures rapid regional connectivity," the center stated.

Officials emphasized that the Moscow–St. Petersburg high-speed line marks a major step toward building a national high-speed rail network, expected to eventually serve up to 80% of the Russian population.

First Launch Expected in 2028

According to the plan, the initial phase of the high-speed rail network will be launched in 2028. The route will link the Central and Northwestern Federal Districts, home to nearly 30% of the country’s population.

About the High-Speed Rail Project

The construction of Russia’s first high-speed railway between Moscow and St. Petersburg is being carried out under the direct order of President Vladimir Putin, as part of the national program "Efficient Transport System".

Once operational, the bullet train will reduce travel time between the two cities to 2 hours and 15 minutes — nearly half the current duration. The 679-kilometer railway will run through six Russian regions with a combined population of 30 million people.

Passenger traffic is projected to reach 23 million people annually by 2030. Beyond the Moscow–St. Petersburg corridor, the government also plans to build additional high-speed routes to Yekaterinburg (via Kazan), Minsk, Adler, and Ryazan.

The large-scale project is expected to become a cornerstone of Russia’s next-generation transport infrastructure.