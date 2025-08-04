World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Boosts Dairy Exports: $70 Million in Cheese and Curd Sales Abroad

Russian Cheese Exports Surge 20% in 2025 Amid Demand from CIS Markets
In the first half of 2025, Russian cheese and curd exports experienced a dramatic upswing. According to figures from the Agroexport Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, reported by RIA Novosti, the total value of exported dairy goods rose by 20% year-on-year to reach $70 million.

Cheese
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Cheese

In physical terms, exports amounted to 14,000 tons. A notable rise was seen in young cheeses, whose foreign sales increased by a third to $33 million. Meanwhile, exports of processed cheeses grew by 16% compared to the same period last year, reaching $25 million.

Kazakhstan and Belarus Remain Top Buyers

The primary consumers of Russian dairy products remain Kazakhstan and Belarus. Kazakhstan increased its purchases by 15%, while Belarus raised imports by an impressive 39%. Other key importers include Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, completing the top five foreign buyers of Russian cheese.

Government Plans to Crack Down on Counterfeit Dairy

By autumn, relevant Russian ministries are expected to present new proposals aimed at tightening responsibility for dairy product falsification and deceptive practices targeting consumers. Among the measures under discussion are turnover-based fines for producers and the potential for product destruction at the owner's expense.

"Russia’s growing dairy export market is now matched by increasing regulatory attention aimed at protecting both domestic and foreign consumers," analysts note.

