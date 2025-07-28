Russia Bans Exports of Gasoline

Russia Bans All Gasoline Exports Through August 2025

The Russian government has announced a full ban on the export of gasoline until August 31, 2025. The temporary measure, unveiled by the government’s press service, now applies to both producers and non-producers of fuel products.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik Gas station

Previously, only non-producing entities were restricted from exporting gasoline. The extension of the ban aims to address mounting concerns over domestic fuel availability during the high-demand summer season and ongoing agricultural fieldwork.

“The decision was made to preserve stability in the domestic fuel market during the period of high seasonal demand and agricultural activity,” the Cabinet’s press office stated.

The decision follows a sharp surge in fuel prices. In July 2025, benchmark Ai-92 and Ai-95 gasoline hit multi-year price highs on Russian exchanges, fueling speculation in media circles about a potential full export ban during the months of August and September.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had previously acknowledged that the government was aware of such proposals but noted that no formal requests had been received at that time.

This decisive policy move reflects the Kremlin’s attempt to prioritize domestic energy security over foreign fuel revenues during a period of heightened internal demand.