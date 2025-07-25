World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia to Scrap Its Only Aircraft Carrier After Futile Repair Efforts and 40 Years of Service

Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier May Be Scrapped After 40 Years of Service
Russia

The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, the sole vessel of its kind in the Russian Navy, may soon be scrapped. Speaking with Kommersant, Chairman of the Board of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Andrei Kostin, revealed that restoring the ship is no longer seen as feasible.

Admiral Kuznetsov, Russian Aircraft Carrier (18996981764)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Christopher Michel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Admiral Kuznetsov, Russian Aircraft Carrier (18996981764)
“We believe there’s no longer any point in repairing her. She’s over 40 years old, and keeping her operational is extremely expensive… I think the issue will be resolved either by selling or scrapping her.”
—Andrei Kostin, Chairman of the Board, United Shipbuilding Corporation

Earlier in July, sources from Izvestia reported that the repair and modernization work on the carrier had been suspended. Officials from the Russian Navy’s Main Command and USC were evaluating the viability of continuing with the project.

Years of Repairs Yield Little Progress

The Admiral Kuznetsov has been under repair since 2017. The overhaul was expected to extend the ship’s service life by a decade, with plans to replace the flight deck, power systems, and propulsion unit. Upgrades were also to include removing the P-700 Granit anti-ship missile system, adding new Pantsir-M air defense systems, and modernizing the command structure.

In 2022, then-USC CEO Aleksei Rakhmanov stated that repairs were on schedule. As recently as July 2024, sources in the Russian Defense Ministry noted the formation of flight crews for the ship, with pilots training over the Kola Peninsula and Barents Sea.

Setbacks and Disasters During Repair

Major setbacks marred the repair process. In October 2018, the floating dry dock PD-50, where the ship’s hull was being serviced, sank. A crane from the dock collapsed onto the carrier, puncturing the flight deck and damaging several compartments. The ship was then towed to the 35th Ship Repair Plant, and workers were forced to adapt two smaller docks to continue the project.

PD-50, one of Russia’s largest floating docks, was built in Sweden for the Soviet Navy and delivered in 1980. It was notably used during the disposal of the nuclear submarine Kursk, which sank in 2000. The dock had a displacement of nearly 216,000 tons.

In 2019, a fire broke out aboard Admiral Kuznetsov, causing damage estimated at around 500 million rubles.

Operational History: From Trials to Syria

The cruiser was commissioned into the Northern Fleet in 1991, with sea trials continuing until 1994. Its first combat deployment took place in 1995 as part of a naval group in the Mediterranean. Over the years, the ship made several long-distance missions.

Between 2016 and 2017, Admiral Kuznetsov took part in military operations off Syria’s coast. Its carrier-based aircraft launched strikes on terrorist targets, marking the first combat use of the Su-33 naval fighter jet.

The vessel was the fifth in the Project 1143 “Krechet” class and was designed to carry up to 50 aircraft and helicopters, including MiG-29K, MiG-29KUB fighters, and Ka-27 helicopters.

Powerful Arsenal and Contentious Value

One of the carrier’s defining features was its weaponry. It was outfitted with the Granit missile system, firing P-700 supersonic anti-ship missiles with warheads weighing over 500 kilograms. These missiles were designed to counter major enemy fleets. The ship also included Kortik and Kinzhal air defense systems, as well as the RBU-12000 rocket depth charge launcher.

Debate has long surrounded the carrier’s strategic value. Some experts considered it essential for training carrier-based pilots, while others saw it as obsolete and expensive.

“The carrier is certainly needed for preparing our future shipborne pilots. Of course, we must keep it. It's in rough shape, and maintaining it is an extremely difficult task.”
—Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, former commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Meanwhile, 19FortyFive columnist Peter Suciu argued that Russia does not need aircraft carriers, citing the lack of overseas ports. He warned that any ports capable of hosting the ship would likely become primary targets in a conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Admiral Kuznetsov
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
Ukraine Airport Terror vs. Russian Casey Jones Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Ukraine Airport Terror vs. Russian Casey Jones
How to Get Crystal-Clear Mirrors Using Just Three Household Ingredients
Is Ukraine Heading for a Coup? Sources Reveal Plan to Sideline President
Office Workout: How to Improve Blood Circulation Without Leaving Your Chair
Flattering and Comfortable: Swimsuit Advice for Women with Curves
How to Make a Powerful Hand-Cleaning Paste at Home for Auto Repairs
Thailand Deploys Ukrainian T-84 Tanks in Clashes with Cambodia
Scientists Detect Surging Levels of Synthetic Acid in Rain, Snow, and Food
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier May Be Scrapped After 40 Years of Service
Erdogan Will Offer Putin and Trump to Meet in Istanbul
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.