World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Advances Development of Strategic 'Husky' Nuclear Submarines

New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Russia

During a visit to Arkhangelsk Region, President Putin discussed the progress of Russia’s next-generation nuclear submarine program, including both strategic and non-nuclear platforms.

Russian strategic missile submarine
Photo: Вадим Савицкий
Russian strategic missile submarine

During a working trip to the Arkhangelsk Region, President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting focused on the future of the Russian Navy’s submarine forces.

At the session, the president raised the issue of progress in the development of a new fifth-generation strategic nuclear submarine. He recalled that a special federal program for the sub’s development had been approved in the previous year and requested an update on the current stage of the project.

In addition, Putin drew attention to the construction of non-nuclear submarines under Project 677, asking for details on how serial production is advancing.

The new nuclear submarine project, known as “Husky”, envisions the creation of universal submarines capable of performing both strategic and multipurpose functions.

"These submarines are designed to provide strategic deterrence, destroy enemy warships, and carry out precision strikes on land targets," said the developers.

The president emphasized the importance of integrating advanced capabilities in both strategic and conventional undersea warfare, reaffirming that the Navy remains one of the cornerstones of Russia’s national defense strategy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds
Russian Scientists Turn Microbes into Glowing Arctic Toxin Detectors
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?
No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.