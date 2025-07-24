Russia Advances Development of Strategic 'Husky' Nuclear Submarines

New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny

During a visit to Arkhangelsk Region, President Putin discussed the progress of Russia’s next-generation nuclear submarine program, including both strategic and non-nuclear platforms.

During a working trip to the Arkhangelsk Region, President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting focused on the future of the Russian Navy’s submarine forces.

At the session, the president raised the issue of progress in the development of a new fifth-generation strategic nuclear submarine. He recalled that a special federal program for the sub’s development had been approved in the previous year and requested an update on the current stage of the project.

In addition, Putin drew attention to the construction of non-nuclear submarines under Project 677, asking for details on how serial production is advancing.

The new nuclear submarine project, known as “Husky”, envisions the creation of universal submarines capable of performing both strategic and multipurpose functions.

"These submarines are designed to provide strategic deterrence, destroy enemy warships, and carry out precision strikes on land targets," said the developers.

The president emphasized the importance of integrating advanced capabilities in both strategic and conventional undersea warfare, reaffirming that the Navy remains one of the cornerstones of Russia’s national defense strategy.