Russia Commissions Another Borei-A Submarine in Arctic Ceremony

Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky

President Vladimir Putin took part in a solemn flag-raising ceremony aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky in Severodvinsk, according to a statement released by the Kremlin press service.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Multipurpose nuclear submarine of Russia

The President delivered opening remarks, listened to brief official reports, and gave formal approval for the raising of the naval ensign.

“Comrades sailors, I congratulate you on the first raising of the naval flag,” said Putin, addressing the crew. The sailors responded with a triple “Hoorah.”

Accompanying the head of state at the ceremony were Arkhangelsk Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky and Presidential Aide Alexei Dyumin.

The Knyaz Pozharsky is the eighth vessel in the Borei/Borei-A class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, known officially as Project 955A. Each of these submarines is equipped with 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Russian Navy’s submarine fleet already includes several other vessels from this class: Yury Dolgorukiy, Alexander Nevsky, Vladimir Monomakh, Knyaz Vladimir, Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov, and Imperator Alexander III.

The Knyaz Pozharsky was launched into the water in February 2024 and now officially joins the fleet following this ceremonial event.