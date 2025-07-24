World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Commissions Another Borei-A Submarine in Arctic Ceremony

Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Russia

President Vladimir Putin took part in a solemn flag-raising ceremony aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky in Severodvinsk, according to a statement released by the Kremlin press service.

Multipurpose nuclear submarine of Russia
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Multipurpose nuclear submarine of Russia

The President delivered opening remarks, listened to brief official reports, and gave formal approval for the raising of the naval ensign.

Comrades sailors, I congratulate you on the first raising of the naval flag,” said Putin, addressing the crew. The sailors responded with a triple “Hoorah.”

Accompanying the head of state at the ceremony were Arkhangelsk Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky and Presidential Aide Alexei Dyumin.

The Knyaz Pozharsky is the eighth vessel in the Borei/Borei-A class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, known officially as Project 955A. Each of these submarines is equipped with 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Russian Navy’s submarine fleet already includes several other vessels from this class: Yury Dolgorukiy, Alexander Nevsky, Vladimir Monomakh, Knyaz Vladimir, Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov, and Imperator Alexander III.

The Knyaz Pozharsky was launched into the water in February 2024 and now officially joins the fleet following this ceremonial event.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

New Submarine Launch
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds
Russian Scientists Turn Microbes into Glowing Arctic Toxin Detectors
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?
No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.