Russia to Block Films That Violate ‘Traditional Values’

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has passed a new bill in its second and third readings that prohibits the distribution of films seen as discrediting traditional values. Under the law, such content must be removed from online platforms at the request of Roskomnadzor without the need for a court ruling. The law will come into force on March 1, 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svetlov Artem, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ October Cinema

Ministry of Culture Gains New Powers to Revoke Licenses

According to the legislation, the Ministry of Culture will be authorized to independently revoke or amend previously issued distribution licenses. This step is officially justified as a means of “updating information related to film restrictions for minors.” In effect, if a film previously approved for screening in Russia later violates new cultural standards, the Ministry can annul its license without court approval.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on Information Policy, told RIA Novosti: “If you're offering access to mass content, then follow the law and respect our cultural foundation. No one has the right to profit from undermining public consciousness.”

No Court Needed: Blocking to Be Handled Administratively

The adopted legislation makes no reference to court involvement, meaning that films can be blocked without judicial oversight. However, the law does not outline a clear methodology for determining what constitutes a violation of moral values. The Ministry of Culture, together with Roskomnadzor, will decide whether a film must be taken down. Online platform owners will be required to comply with such demands within 24 hours.

The law also addresses social media users with large audiences—so-called “millionaire bloggers” and influencers. Platform administrators must monitor these accounts for content linked to banned or unlicensed films and “immediately take measures to restrict access.”

Hollywood Under Scrutiny Since 2024

Calls to restrict Hollywood productions in Russia intensified in 2024, when Chechen Minister of Culture Isa Ibragimov urged officials to shield teenagers from Western values. He emphasized that Russian culture is distinct and incompatible with European ideals.

“We must protect our younger generation from the evil being imposed upon us. These Western values are not what we need,” Ibragimov stated.

Meanwhile, Elena Drapeko, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma’s Committee on Culture and a People's Artist of the RSFSR, opposed a blanket ban on Hollywood films. Still, she acknowledged that certain titles should not be shown in Russia—especially those promoting LGBTQ+ themes. (The international LGBT movement is officially designated as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation.)

Popular Titles Feared to Be at Risk

From September 1, 2025, the Ministry of Culture will no longer issue licenses to films that promote childfree lifestyles. Several Russian media outlets speculated that this could affect many popular series and movies. For example, Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones aspired to knighthood rather than motherhood, and Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter had no children—a detail some interpreted as endorsing a childfree message.

Roskomnadzor later denied that such titles would be blocked, citing clear criteria for what qualifies as childfree propaganda. “The mentioned films do not meet these criteria. Roskomnadzor has no plans to delete or restrict access to them,” the agency clarified.