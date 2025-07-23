Russia Outlaws International Satanism Movemen

Russia Bans International Satanism Movement

The Russian Supreme Court has officially recognized the International Satanism Movement as an extremist organization and banned all of its activities throughout the country. The ruling, which was delivered behind closed doors, is effective immediately but can be appealed within 30 days.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Themis

The case was reviewed by Judge Oleg Nefyodov, who previously ruled on the banning of the LGBT movement and the legalization of the Taliban. The lawsuit, filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office and backed by the Ministry of Justice, took two days to deliberate.

No Defense Presented in Court

The court session was closed to the press, and the reasons for labeling the movement extremist were not publicly disclosed. Journalists were only allowed to attend the reading of the verdict. No defense representatives appeared in court, and it remains unclear who could have spoken on behalf of the banned group.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on the definition or structure of the movement or how the ban would be enforced. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, members of the movement have been known to incite extremist actions and call for the destruction of religious institutions.

“The followers of the movement adhere to common satanic principles, use shared symbols, perform occult rituals, and are influenced by publications classified as extremist. The movement is linked with radical nationalism, neo-Nazism, and even ritualistic murders, including crimes against minors,” the office said.

Expansion of Anti-Extremist Laws

In July, the State Duma passed new legislation tightening measures against extremist groups. A group can now be declared extremist based solely on one member’s conviction under relevant laws.

In a similar case in 2023, Judge Nefyodov ruled in favor of banning the International LGBT Movement, setting precedent for applying Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code (involvement in extremist organizations). This decision has led to criminal investigations and arrests, including the case of Andrei Kotov, a travel agency owner found dead in detention after being charged under the new law.

Which Groups Fall Under the Ban

According to religious law expert Igor Ivanishko, the Supreme Court’s decision applies not only to formally registered organizations but also to informal and unregistered groups. Ivanishko compared the legal model to prior bans on criminal movements like A.U.E. and M.K.U., where no official structure existed, but active cells were present across regions.

He emphasized that the first target will be the Temple of Satan, an international sect founded in 2012 and based in the United States. The organization was declared undesirable in Russia in December 2024, allegedly due to its support for Ukrainian nationalist battalions and fundraising activities published on its website.

“Russian members of the Temple of Satan have been implicated in anti-Russian actions such as sabotage and arson, often believing they were acting on instructions from the ‘Prince of Darkness,’” Ivanishko said.

Other Sects Affected

The ruling also applies to other well-known satanist sects, including the Temple of Set, previously considered for designation as an undesirable group. Now, under the new court ruling, it is automatically banned.

Particular attention was given to the numerous branches of LaVeyan Satanism, named after Anton LaVey, founder of the Church of Satan in 1966. These branches, often disguised under elaborate names, are now officially outlawed.

Radical satanist factions such as anti-cosmists—described as anarchist extremists—and duotheists, who acknowledge traditional Christian cosmology but consciously side with Evil, also fall under the ban. Luciferians, who argue that Lucifer is a misunderstood angel of enlightenment, and demonolatrists, who seek personal communion with specific demons, are similarly included.

“This ruling effectively covers several dozen satanist factions operating in Russia. A complete list would take volumes,” Ivanishko concluded.