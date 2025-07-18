World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Telegram to Replace WhatsApp as Russia Prepares New Sanctions

Russia May Restrict WhatsApp Use Over Meta Ties
Russia

Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s IT Committee, has said that WhatsApp should start preparing to leave the Russian market.

WhatsApp
Photo: Flickr by Yuri Samoilov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
WhatsApp

The messenger, owned by Meta — a company officially banned in Russia and labeled as extremist — is “very likely” to be included on the upcoming government list of software from unfriendly nations, Gorelkin explained. The list is being prepared under orders from President Vladimir Putin.

“According to statistics, WhatsApp is used daily by 68% of our citizens. In second place is Telegram with 55% daily reach,” said Gorelkin. He noted that WhatsApp's market share could soon be claimed by a national messenger.

Telegram’s Legal Status Still Unclear

Gorelkin added that Telegram is not guaranteed exemption either, as its jurisdiction remains unclear. Though the app is registered in the British Virgin Islands, its main office is located in the United Arab Emirates.

“Personally, I believe Telegram won’t end up on the list — especially if it complies with Russian law and shows willingness to remain in the market,” Gorelkin said.

WhatsApp Still Dominates the Russian Market

According to research firm Mediascope, WhatsApp had a monthly reach of 97.4 million users in April 2025 — equal to 79.2% of the Russian population aged 12 and above. This makes it the top internet service in the country.

WhatsApp's average daily audience was 84.4 million users (68.6%) during that same period. In comparison, VK had a monthly reach of 93.8 million and daily reach of 59.2 million, while Telegram clocked in at 90.5 million monthly users and 68.3 million daily.

Putin Orders New Software Restrictions

On July 16, President Putin signed a decree following a meeting with business leaders, directing the government to draft proposals for stricter regulations on software developed in unfriendly countries. These measures are due by September 1, 2025.

