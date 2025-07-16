Russia to Fine Citizens for Searching Banned Content Online

Russia Prepares Fines for Searching Banned Content and Advertising VPNs

Russian lawmakers are preparing legislation that would impose fines on individuals for searching extremist materials online, even when using VPN services. The same legislative package would also introduce penalties for promoting or advertising tools that allow users to bypass Roskomnadzor's internet censorship.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ No Internet

For the first time, legal responsibility may be introduced not just for distributing banned content, but also for consuming it. The draft law includes Article 13.53 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (KoAP RF), proposing fines of 3,000 to 5,000 rubles for individuals who deliberately search for prohibited extremist materials listed in Russia's federal registry.

The proposal is embedded in a broader legislative package regulating the activities of freight and transport companies. The relevant amendments have already received the support of the State Duma Committee on State Building.

Additionally, advertising VPN services will be penalized under Article 14.3, Part 18 of the Code. Fines will range from 50,000 to 80,000 rubles for individuals, 80,000 to 100,000 rubles for officials, and up to 500,000 rubles for legal entities.

Service providers that refuse to comply with Roskomnadzor’s demands will face similar penalties under another proposed article, 13.52.

The State Duma is set to consider the legislation on July 17. The amendments are backed by several lawmakers from United Russia, including Yevgeny Moskvichev, Vasily Piskaryov, and Rahim Azimov, among others.

Tracking Users of Banned Content

Digital security expert and lawyer Stanislav Seleznev told Forbes that law enforcement can access browser histories, search engine auto-completions, and user activity from services like Google to identify those seeking extremist content.

"Telecom providers can see what apps users launch and what websites they visit if the traffic isn’t encrypted," — Stanislav Seleznev.

He added that users may increasingly switch to incognito mode or use encrypted services, but warned that authorities might begin conducting random device checks on the street.

VPN Access Not Automatically Punishable

Senator Artyom Sheikin clarified that accessing Instagram (owned by Meta, banned in Russia) or other blocked sites will not automatically result in fines. He stressed that only deliberate searches for banned extremist materials would qualify as offenses under the proposed law.

The law’s primary focus, he claimed, is on regulating service providers, not on punishing ordinary users.

Russia’s VPN Crackdown Intensifies

Since March 1, 2024, it has been illegal to publicly share information about how to bypass censorship in Russia. In November, Roskomnadzor further banned the dissemination of scientific and technical information on VPNs through September 2029.

Despite these restrictions, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev has previously expressed opposition to punishing individual VPN users. Still, he acknowledged that the state must balance internet freedom with national policy goals.

Security experts have also warned of the dangers associated with VPN use, citing risks such as surveillance, malware infections, and data leaks that could result in the sale of personal information.