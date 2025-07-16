World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Links Meningitis Surge to Migrant Communities, Calls for Mass Vaccination

Meningococcal Outbreak Escalates in Russia as Adult Cases Soar
Russia

Russia is witnessing a troubling increase in meningococcal infections, a dangerous bacterial illness that can lead to life-threatening complications. Health officials are increasingly concerned by a shift in the pattern of infections—what was once largely confined to children in schools and kindergartens is now spreading rapidly among adults, who face a higher risk of death from the disease.

Migrant construction workers
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Migrant construction workers

The surge has been partly attributed to migrant workers arriving in various Russian regions, raising questions about vaccination policies and public health control.

On July 15, Alexander Rumyantsev, a member of the State Duma’s Health Protection Committee, presented alarming new data: in the first five months of 2025 alone, Russia registered 1,266 cases of meningococcal infection—an increase of 260% compared to the same period last year. Of these, 948 cases were among adults.

Dr. Alexey Rtishchev, Moscow’s chief pediatric infectious disease specialist for the Central and Southeastern Administrative Districts, confirmed that more than 50% of all reported cases nationwide occurred in the capital. According to preliminary figures, since January 2025, Moscow has seen 698 adult cases and 124 among minors.

“We’re managing the situation in the pediatric population. But the second part of the problem—migrants—is a rhetorical question.”
— Alexey Rtishchev, Chief Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Moscow

He explained that vaccinations were carried out in hostels where infection clusters were detected, but added that due to constant turnover in migrant populations, isolated vaccinations are insufficient for long-term impact. “Vaccinating some of them won’t lead to sustained results,” Rtishchev warned, suggesting that improvement is unlikely in the near future.

Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. It manifests in different forms—from asymptomatic carriage to life-threatening systemic illness. In severe cases, the infection can lead to brain damage, disability, or death. Complications may include acute adrenal insufficiency, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), cognitive impairment, and even epilepsy.

The bacteria spread easily in closed communities. While children under five were historically most vulnerable, adults are now increasingly affected. Despite a steady rise in infections since 2016, as Kommersant reports, the rate of vaccination across the Russian population has been declining.

Medical professionals are now calling for mandatory meningococcal vaccination of all children and teenagers, along with legislative measures requiring employers to vaccinate foreign workers they bring into the country.

