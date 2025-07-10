World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Putin Sends Wreath as Starovoit’s Death Shakes Russian Elite

Farewell Ceremony for Roman Starovoit Held in Moscow
Russia

A farewell ceremony for Roman Starovoit, the former Russian Minister of Transport whose death was reported just days ago, took place on Thursday, July 10, at the Central Clinical Hospital (TsKB) in Moscow. The event drew high-ranking officials, close friends, and family members, lasting nearly two hours. The ceremony concluded with a live orchestral performance.

Траурные свечи
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassil, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Траурные свечи

Attendees began arriving around 9 a.m., including:

  • Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Grigorenko, Alexander Novak, Marat Khusnullin, and Dmitry Patrushev;
  • Industry Minister Anton Alikhanov;
  • Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev;
  • Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov;
  • Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova;
  • Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut;
  • Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov;
  • Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov;
  • and Andrei Nikitin, Starovoit’s successor at the Transport Ministry, who called him “a man of integrity.”

I remember him as a man of integrity.

Andrei Nikitin, Minister of Transport of Russia

Also present at the ceremony were Starovoit’s former wife Svetlana, from whom he divorced in 2021, and their two daughters — 18-year-old Angelina and 15-year-old Anastasia — who sat beside the coffin. Notably absent was his girlfriend Polina, who had identified his body but reportedly encountered difficulties after his death.

According to TASS, approximately 200 people came to bid farewell to the late politician. The line to pay respects stretched nearly 30 meters.

Putin Sends Funeral Wreath for Starovoit

President Vladimir Putin sent a funeral wreath adorned with roses to the ceremony. The wreath was placed in the hall beside the coffin where the farewell took place.

Putin was among the first to be informed of Starovoit’s passing, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The news, he said, deeply shocked the presidential administration.

This cannot help but shock any normal person. Naturally, we were deeply shaken as well.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the President of Russia

Starovoit to Be Buried in St. Petersburg

The death of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was reported on Monday, July 7 — the same day he was formally dismissed from office by decree of President Putin. His body was found lifeless in the bushes near a parking area in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow. He was 53 years old. A service pistol was discovered nearby. The leading cause of death is believed to be suicide.

Starovoit’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 11, in St. Petersburg, where his father and brother currently reside. According to available information, he will be laid to rest at the Smolensk Cemetery. As reported by Fontanka, workers have been preparing a grave near the Chapel of Blessed Xenia of St. Petersburg, where the burial is expected to take place.

Born in Kursk, Starovoit spent his childhood and youth in Sosnovy Bor, Leningrad Region. He received his higher education in St. Petersburg, where he also began his career in public service.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
6 Early Signs of Colon Cancer in Young Adults
Health
6 Early Signs of Colon Cancer in Young Adults
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Видео 
Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think
Health
Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think
Popular
From Bundestag to Battlefield: Germany’s Merz Declares Russia Must Be Stopped

“Diplomacy is exhausted,” says Merz, vowing to lead Europe in confronting Moscow and defeating Russia in Ukraine

Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Trump’s Putin Criticism Deemed Tactical, Not Strategic
Putin’s Spokesman Responds Calmly to Trump’s Nuclear War Talk
Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles, Drones in Record Strike on Ukraine
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use
The Challenger: Extraordinary Great White Shark Sparks Global Research
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Last materials
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video
Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at ASEAN Forum
Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks
TSMC Revenue Surges 39% in Q2 2025 Amid AI Boom
Snoop Dogg Sells Nearly 1 Million NFTs on Telegram in 30 Minutes
Cashew Nuts Emerge as Leading Cause of Severe Allergies in Children
Farewell Ceremony for Roman Starovoit Held in Moscow
Video: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych Assassinated in Kyiv
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.