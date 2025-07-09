Russia Resumes Flights from Moscow to Black Sea Coast as Southern Airport Reopens

Russia Reopens Southern Airport for the First Time Since Ukraine Conflict Start

Gelendzhik Airport will reopen on July 9 and resume flights on July 18, marking its first operation since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Russia’s Gelendzhik Airport is set to reopen in July, more than two years after flights were suspended due to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

According to sources close to the Ministry of Transport, cited by Izvestia, the southern airport will officially reopen on July 9, with flights resuming starting July 18.

The relaunch of Gelendzhik’s air hub marks the first time the facility will serve commercial flights since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022, which led to widespread flight restrictions across the southern regions of the country.

Aeroflot Takes the Lead

National carrier Aeroflot will be the first airline to launch regular flights to Gelendzhik, with a twice-daily service from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The flights are scheduled for 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM, with return trips from Gelendzhik to Moscow departing at 4:25 PM.

Flight operations will be limited to daylight hours only, a measure likely linked to continued safety protocols in the region.

Ticket Prices and Schedule

According to Aeroflot’s booking system, one-way tickets to Gelendzhik are currently priced at 16,000 rubles (approx. $180 USD). The earliest available departure is listed for July 23, with subsequent dates open for booking on July 30, and every Tuesday throughout August—on the 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th.

These flights are expected to be in high demand as Gelendzhik remains a popular resort destination on the Black Sea coast, particularly among domestic tourists.

Strategic Resumption

The reopening of Gelendzhik Airport may signal a broader effort to restore air traffic to Russia’s southern regions amid shifting security conditions. Dozens of regional airports were either closed or operated under strict limitations after February 2022, as authorities sought to mitigate risks to civilian aviation.

With this latest move, the Russian government appears to be gradually restoring transport links in the Black Sea region ahead of the high summer travel season.