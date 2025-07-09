World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Resumes Flights from Moscow to Black Sea Coast as Southern Airport Reopens

Russia Reopens Southern Airport for the First Time Since Ukraine Conflict Start
Russia

Gelendzhik Airport will reopen on July 9 and resume flights on July 18, marking its first operation since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Gelendzhik
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kemal KOZBAEV, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gelendzhik

Russia’s Gelendzhik Airport is set to reopen in July, more than two years after flights were suspended due to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

According to sources close to the Ministry of Transport, cited by Izvestia, the southern airport will officially reopen on July 9, with flights resuming starting July 18.

The relaunch of Gelendzhik’s air hub marks the first time the facility will serve commercial flights since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022, which led to widespread flight restrictions across the southern regions of the country.

Aeroflot Takes the Lead

National carrier Aeroflot will be the first airline to launch regular flights to Gelendzhik, with a twice-daily service from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The flights are scheduled for 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM, with return trips from Gelendzhik to Moscow departing at 4:25 PM.

Flight operations will be limited to daylight hours only, a measure likely linked to continued safety protocols in the region.

Ticket Prices and Schedule

According to Aeroflot’s booking system, one-way tickets to Gelendzhik are currently priced at 16,000 rubles (approx. $180 USD). The earliest available departure is listed for July 23, with subsequent dates open for booking on July 30, and every Tuesday throughout August—on the 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th.

These flights are expected to be in high demand as Gelendzhik remains a popular resort destination on the Black Sea coast, particularly among domestic tourists.

Strategic Resumption

The reopening of Gelendzhik Airport may signal a broader effort to restore air traffic to Russia’s southern regions amid shifting security conditions. Dozens of regional airports were either closed or operated under strict limitations after February 2022, as authorities sought to mitigate risks to civilian aviation.

With this latest move, the Russian government appears to be gradually restoring transport links in the Black Sea region ahead of the high summer travel season.

Details

Gelendzhik is a resort town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the Gelendzhik Bay of the Black Sea, between Novorossiysk (31 kilometers (19 mi) to the northwest) and Tuapse (93 kilometers (58 mi) to the southeast). Greater Gelendzhik sprawls for 102 kilometers (63 mi) along the coastline and covers an area of 122,754 hectares (303,330 acres), although only 1,926 hectares (4,760 acres) fall within the boundaries of Gelendzhik proper. Population: 80,204 (2021 Census); 54,980 (2010 Census); 50,012 (2002 Census); 47,711 (1989 Soviet census).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words
Columnists
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Columnists
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
Asia
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
Popular
Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan

Russia’s five-ton reconnaissance-strike UAV lost GPS navigation and crash-landed during a routine trial. No injuries reported

Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action
Houthis Publish Video Showing Destruction of Magic Seas Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Wall Street Reacts to Dollar Collapse: $2 Trillion Deficit Forecast by 2025
Taliban Promotes Tourism to Afghanistan in Strange Welcome Video
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Last materials
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Russia Reopens Southern Airport for the First Time Since Ukraine Conflict Start
Russian Court Orders Removal of Stalin Statue Over Procurement Violations
6 Early Signs of Colon Cancer in Young Adults
Giant Great White Shark Caught off U.S. Coast Stuns Scientists
Silent Hunter: The Eurasian Lynx on the Edge of Survival
Rediscovered: A Century-Lost Species Walks Brazil’s Forests Again
The Hidden Dangers of Overconfidence Behind the Wheel
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.