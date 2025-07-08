World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russia Plans International Development Agency as USA Ends USAID

Russia to Create Own USAID-Style Agency to Expand Global Influence
Russia

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a draft law to create a national mechanism for international development assistance—an initiative similar in function to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, shared a few details in an interview with RBC.

Russian Foreign Ministry building
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ji-Elle, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Foreign Ministry building

According to Primakov, the new legislation is essential to make Russia’s overseas engagement more effective and transparent.

“I’m not saying we’re going to compete with USAID—it would be ambitious enough just to match what Finland is doing with its development agency,” he said. “The problem is that, for Russia to accomplish anything meaningful abroad that might impact its influence, we currently have to issue a separate government decree each time.”

Primakov also lamented the outdated image of Russia’s cultural centers abroad, known as Russian Houses.

“Right now, they’re seen as dull, dusty places where babushkas race to eat balalaikas,” he quipped. “Previously, the agency had no mandate to influence anything… But we live in an active world—and we must act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced the termination of USAID operations. According to Rubio, the agency’s assistance programs served mostly to enrich the leaders of countless NGOs, “who often enjoyed a five-star lifestyle funded by the American taxpayer.”

Rubio stated that going forward, foreign aid programs aligned with the administration’s policies and interests would be administered directly by the State Department. “Where once aid came adorned with a rainbow of unrecognizable logos, it will now carry a single, unmistakable symbol: the American flag,” he emphasized.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Russia
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body Видео 
Ukrainian Commander Calls for Regaining Positions in Russian Border Regions
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Commander Calls for Regaining Positions in Russian Border Regions
Pentagon: US Sends More Arms to Ukraine to Ensure Lasting Peace
World
Pentagon: US Sends More Arms to Ukraine to Ensure Lasting Peace
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told Guy Somerset Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes Andrey Mihayloff
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
French Politician Slams Government for Hypocrisy on Ukraine Ceasefire
Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Moscow Court Fines TikTok 7 Million Rubles for Repeated Violations
Ukrainian Commander Calls for Regaining Positions in Russian Border Regions
Russia’s Unfriendly Nations List May Shrink as Diplomatic Ties Improve
Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry
Pentagon: US Sends More Arms to Ukraine to Ensure Lasting Peace
Trump Makes Excuses to Zelensky, Shifts Blame to Pentagon, Pledges More Weapons to Ukraine
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.