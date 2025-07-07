Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body

Roman Starovoit, the former Minister of Transport of Russia and ex-governor of the Kursk Region, was found dead in what appears to be a suicide in the Odintsovo district near Moscow. His body was discovered in the shrubbery of Malevich Park not far from his parked Tesla. According to investigators, he is believed to have walked a short distance from the vehicle before taking his own life.

The tragic discovery was made public on July 7, just hours after a presidential decree confirmed his dismissal from office. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Starovoit's resignation was not related to a loss of presidential trust. However, early reports suggest the former official was facing imminent criminal charges related to large-scale fraud. Starovoit, who served as governor of the Kursk Region from October 2018 until May 2024, allegedly came under investigation after his former deputy, Alexey Smirnov – now under arrest for embezzlement during the construction of regional defense structures – reportedly gave testimony against him.

A Tearful Goodbye from His Closest Companion The body of Starovoit was identified by a woman widely believed to be his romantic partner, known in local media as Polina K., a graduate of Kursk State Medical University. In Kursk, she was so closely associated with the former governor that locals referred to her as the region's "First Lady.” According to Telegram sources, Starovoit had ceased communication with family members on July 5. He divorced in 2021 and had two children from that marriage. It was Polina who arrived for the identification. Footage that surfaced on social media shows her weeping as law enforcement officials stood nearby, before she was escorted into an Aurus vehicle and driven away. Though originally described by the media as his assistant, sources claim Polina had been in a relationship with the ex-minister for at least a year and had accompanied him when he left the governorship and moved to Moscow.