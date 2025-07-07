World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ex-Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Kills Self After Putin Dismisses Him

Former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead Amid Fraud Allegations
Russia

Dismissed just days earlier, the ex-governor of Kursk region reportedly died by suicide as a corruption probe loomed

Roman Starovoit presented a model of the Khabarovsk Bypass road project
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Федеральное дорожное агентство, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Roman Starovoit presented a model of the Khabarovsk Bypass road project

Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has been found dead, sources from Russian media reported. His body was discovered with a firearm nearby, believed to be a service award pistol given to him by the Interior Ministry in 2023.

According to early reports, the weapon—a Makarov pistol—was awarded to Starovoit for his assistance in federal operations. The presentation was authorized by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and personally handed over by the regional police chief in Kursk.

Starovoit Kills Self in His Tesla

It was also said that Starovoit shot himself dead in his own car. He committed suicide a few hours are his dismissal.

Roman Starovoit's Tesla Model X, in which his body was found today around 3 p.m., was located in Malevich Park near the village of Razdory in the Odintsovo Urban District.

The vehicle is a 2018 model. Starovoit had one of the first electric charging stations in the Kursk region installed specifically for the car.

"In Odintsovo (Moscow suburban town - ed.), the body of former transport minister Starovoit was found with a gunshot wound in his personal car; circumstances of the death are being established with suicide believed to be the main version," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit could face up to 20 years in prison under articles of fraud and embezzlement.

Political Downfall and Legal Shadow

Starovoit’s death comes just days after he was dismissed from office on July 7, following a nationwide transport crisis that paralyzed Russian airports. President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Nikitin, former governor of the Novgorod region, as interim minister.

Further deepening the mystery surrounding Starovoit's demise are allegations tying him to a large-scale fraud investigation. Alexei Smirnov, his former subordinate and successor as governor of Kursk, was arrested for embezzling one billion rubles during a border defense project. He allegedly testified against Starovoit.

Suicide Linked to Corruption Scandal

Initial reports suggest that the cause of death was suicide, possibly triggered by fears of imminent criminal charges. Investigators were reportedly examining documents signed by Starovoit authorizing the allocation of 19 billion rubles to the Kursk Region Development Corporation for construction contracts without competitive bidding.

According to sources, former director Vladimir Lukin and local legislator Maxim Vasiliev, both currently detained, implicated Starovoit in financial misconduct related to fortification projects.

Transport Reforms and Medical Procurement Also Under Scrutiny

Beyond the border construction scandal, law enforcement is also investigating potential procurement violations in Kursk’s healthcare system during Starovoit's administration. A failed public transport reform initiative is also part of the broader probe.

The reform included a concession deal to renovate tram lines and deliver new rolling stock, which never reached completion. Only a fraction of the planned upgrades were implemented before the agreement was suspended, despite full budget allocations.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
