Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has been found dead, sources from Russian media reported. His body was discovered with a firearm nearby, believed to be a service award pistol given to him by the Interior Ministry in 2023.

According to early reports, the weapon—a Makarov pistol—was awarded to Starovoit for his assistance in federal operations. The presentation was authorized by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and personally handed over by the regional police chief in Kursk.

Starovoit Kills Self in His Tesla

It was also said that Starovoit shot himself dead in his own car. He committed suicide a few hours are his dismissal.

Roman Starovoit's Tesla Model X, in which his body was found today around 3 p.m., was located in Malevich Park near the village of Razdory in the Odintsovo Urban District.

The vehicle is a 2018 model. Starovoit had one of the first electric charging stations in the Kursk region installed specifically for the car.

"In Odintsovo (Moscow suburban town - ed.), the body of former transport minister Starovoit was found with a gunshot wound in his personal car; circumstances of the death are being established with suicide believed to be the main version," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit could face up to 20 years in prison under articles of fraud and embezzlement.