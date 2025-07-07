World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Legally Forces Apple to Pre-Install RuStore on iPhones in Russia

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law requiring tech companies — most notably Apple — to allow the installation of the Russian application store RuStore on their devices. The move is part of a broader legislative effort aimed at strengthening Russia’s digital sovereignty and curbing the dominance of foreign tech platforms.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyu3a, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
According to the new legal provisions, which take effect on September 1, manufacturers and platform holders must not interfere with the preinstallation of Russian software specified by the government. Failure to comply will render a device defective under consumer protection law.

The law targets licensing practices that allegedly restrict users from installing third-party applications — including RuStore — on mobile and desktop operating systems. Lawmakers argue that such limitations unfairly restrict competition and user choice, while also undermining national tech infrastructure.

Apple in the Crosshairs

Although the law applies to all companies, Apple is widely seen as the primary target, due to its closed ecosystem and history of limiting third-party app distribution outside its proprietary App Store.

In late 2024, Anton Gorelkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, confirmed that Russia had entered into talks with Apple regarding the installation of RuStore. The discussions highlighted growing tensions between Western tech giants and national regulators amid geopolitical and digital competition.

RuStore, developed with backing from the Russian government and major domestic IT firms, has been promoted as a secure, local alternative to global app marketplaces. Officials argue that access to RuStore on all devices is essential for digital independence and security.

