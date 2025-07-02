World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Russian Defense Industry Multiplies Output Amid Ongoing Military Demands

Russia Massively Boosts Production of All Types of Weapons
Russia

Russian defense industry enterprises have significantly increased the production of all types of weapons, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said, TASS reports.

Tank T-90M. Military plant in Omsk
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Tank T-90M. Military plant in Omsk

“Overall, across all categories of weapons, we have multiplied production volumes. And during meetings with the president regarding the state armament program, the industry confirmed its readiness to fully implement all outlined plans,” he stated during a government session at the Federation Council.

In June, the CEO of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, announced that the state corporation had increased ammunition production by several times compared to 2021. Specifically, the output of rockets for multiple launch rocket systems rose by 1.7 times.

In April, it was reported that the High-Precision Systems holding ramped up production of upgraded UTD-29 diesel engines, which are used in infantry fighting vehicles (BMP), airborne combat vehicles (BMD), and related equipment. Delivery volumes grew by more than 25 percent.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
