Putin Open to U.S. Business Comeback Amid Sanctions Standoff

US business representatives have indicated that they would like to re-enter the Russian market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, U.S. businesses are interested in cooperating with Russia and are looking to return.

"We would only welcome this. Everything just needs to be properly prepared," Putin noted.

Earlier, the president instructed the government to review proposals from Russian business representatives on what conditions they believe should be set for the return of foreign companies to Russia.

Meanwhile, the President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sergey Katyrin, stated that foreign companies have begun to explore possibilities of returning to the Russian market. However, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov emphasized that before returning, international companies would need to push for the lifting of sanctions.