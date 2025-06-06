World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ruble Sharply Rises Against Yuan as Bank of Russia Lowers Rate

Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Russia

On June 6, the Bank of Russia lowered the key interest rate to 20%. Prior to this, the bank had kept it unchanged at 21% for four consecutive times.

Юани
Photo: Openverse by Japanexperterna.se, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Юани

The ruble sharply strengthened against the yuan on the Moscow Exchange following the Bank of Russia's decision to cut the key rate. As of 13:29 Moscow time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate (CNY/RUB) was ₽11.048, while by 13:34 Moscow time the Chinese currency traded at ₽10.998. Compared to the previous trading session's closing level, the yuan rose by 0.27% at that moment.

The official exchange rates set by the Central Bank for Friday, June 6, are:

  • ₽79.1272 per US dollar,
  • ₽90.6635 per euro,
  • and ₽11.0208 per yuan.

Friday saw the fourth monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Russia in 2025. The Central Bank's Board of Directors decided to reduce the key rate to 20%. Previously, at the last four meetings, the Bank had maintained the rate at 21%.

A cut in the Central Bank's key rate usually stimulates a local weakening of the national currency worldwide. However, a sharp reaction for the ruble is not expected, and in the coming days, the dollar-to-ruble rate will likely consolidate around ₽80.

A medium-term cycle of key rate cuts by the Bank of Russia will gradually make ruble assets less attractive. Once the yield on foreign currency investments approaches that of ruble instruments, households and businesses will likely shift demand toward foreign currency assets. This scenario becomes possible when the dollar rate recovers to about ₽90-93. Surpassing this threshold will reinforce the trend of foreign currencies strengthening against the ruble, Finam analysts say.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
Hotspots and Incidents
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture Видео 
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Science
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Columnists
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Last materials
Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Essential honeysuckle care tips to enjoy sweet berries year after year
PMC Wagner Ends Mission in Mali After 3.5 Years, Declares Victory Over Terrorism
No eggs, no problem: how to make a delicious vegan omelet with everyday ingredients
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims
Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet
Only Russian Survivor of ADA-TK2N, Dies Amid Medication Dispute
Major Fire at Theme Park in Russia's Largest Children's Resort Towns
The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore
Missing Girl Found After Disappearing from Hospital Eight Years Ago
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.