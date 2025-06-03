World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russian Pacific Fleet Submarine Tests Systems at Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan

Russian Submarine Reaches Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan During Training Dive
Russia

The diesel-electric Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine carried out a deep-sea dive to its maximum depth in the Sea of Japan, Interfax reports citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

Diesel submarine, Russian Navy
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Diesel submarine, Russian Navy

During the dive, the crew tested all systems and mechanisms and practiced submarine control at great depths. The Igor Belousov rescue ship provided safety support during the operation.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, part of Project 636.3 Varshavyanka class, belongs to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. It has a displacement of 3,950 tons, an underwater speed of 20 knots, and a maximum diving depth of 300 meters. The vessel is designed for a crew of 52.

After completing the task, the submarine surfaced, and the crew continued carrying out the combat training plan.

Earlier, the Northern Fleet's nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Arkhangelsk conducted a Kalibr missile launch over a distance of 600 km. The cruise missile was launched during exercises in the Arkhangelsk region. The launch took place in the Barents Sea, targeting the Chizha range. According to the results of the drills, the launch was successful.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Reveals Full Ceasefire Proposal Presented at Istanbul Talks
World
Russia Reveals Full Ceasefire Proposal Presented at Istanbul Talks
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Popular
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Was USA Involved in Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Aviation?
USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
China's Top Military Commander Dies While Being Under Investigation
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Last materials
Russian Submarine Reaches Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan During Training Dive
Wild Elephant Raids Thai Grocery Store, Eats Snacks and Eggs
Kremlin Confirms Putin Was Informed About Drone Strikes on Military Airfields in Real Time
Russia Ready To Ban Vapes Completely
Knee strengthening without stress: how to train for mobility and injury prevention
Boho style trend 2025: how to wear embroidered blouses with a modern twist
Natural remedy with horseradish, ginger and lemon: how to make and use it
Vitamin B3 derivative shows promise for memory and neuron protection
How to fertilize grapevines in summer: timing, nutrients and common mistakes
How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.