Russian Pacific Fleet Submarine Tests Systems at Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan

Russian Submarine Reaches Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan During Training Dive

The diesel-electric Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine carried out a deep-sea dive to its maximum depth in the Sea of Japan, Interfax reports citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Diesel submarine, Russian Navy

During the dive, the crew tested all systems and mechanisms and practiced submarine control at great depths. The Igor Belousov rescue ship provided safety support during the operation.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, part of Project 636.3 Varshavyanka class, belongs to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. It has a displacement of 3,950 tons, an underwater speed of 20 knots, and a maximum diving depth of 300 meters. The vessel is designed for a crew of 52.

After completing the task, the submarine surfaced, and the crew continued carrying out the combat training plan.

Earlier, the Northern Fleet's nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Arkhangelsk conducted a Kalibr missile launch over a distance of 600 km. The cruise missile was launched during exercises in the Arkhangelsk region. The launch took place in the Barents Sea, targeting the Chizha range. According to the results of the drills, the launch was successful.