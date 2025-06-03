Putin Was Watching Ukrainian Drones Striking Russian Strategic Aircraft in Real Time

The Kremlin has responded to a question regarding Ukraine's recent drone attack on Russian long-range aviation bases.
On Sunday, June 2, the AFU launched a large-scale attack on Russian military airfields. The Ministry of Defense stated that the attacks on three out of five airfields were repelled.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information about the strikes in real time, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He suggested waiting for the results of the official investigation. The Ministry of Defense classified the drone attacks as a terrorist act.
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead