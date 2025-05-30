Russia Launches Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev

Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev Launched in Kaliningrad

The Russian Navy has launched the Vladimir Andreev, a new large amphibious assault ship of Project 11711. The ceremony took place at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad. The vessel is being built under a modernized design by the Nevskoye Design Bureau of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Photo: Виктор Пахомов is licensed under Pravda.ru Russian Black Sea Navy

A formal launching ceremony was held at the Baltic shipyard on Thursday, attended by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, as well as representatives from USC and the shipyard’s management. During the event, the ship was blessed, and the traditional bottle of champagne was ceremonially broken against its hull.

The Vladimir Andreev is one of two Project 11711 landing ships currently under construction at Yantar — the other being the Vasily Trushin. These updated vessels are designed to carry groups of the new Ka-52M shipborne attack helicopters, providing close air support during amphibious operations.

According to the shipbuilder, the modernized Project 11711 features a redesigned superstructure, a larger helicopter deck, a more powerful propulsion system, bow thrusters, and increased displacement. Crew accommodations have also been improved with modular cabins. These are the largest displacement vessels constructed for the Russian Navy in the post-Soviet era.

The Russian Navy currently operates two earlier Project 11711 ships — Ivan Gren and Petr Morgunov. Each vessel can transport up to 15 tanks or about 35 armored personnel carriers or infantry fighting vehicles, along with a battalion of naval infantry. Armaments include twin AK-630 artillery systems and an AK-630M-2, with the ability to carry a Ka-27 search-and-rescue or Ka-29 transport-combat helicopter.