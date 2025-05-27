World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Jokes About Being Called a Cyborg

Putin Does Not Like Being Called a Cyborg
Russia

On May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the supervisory board of the autonomous non-profit organization "Russia — Land of Opportunity.” During the event, where the president and participants reviewed the platform's seven-year progress, Putin addressed a wide range of topics — from traditional Russian values and the special military operation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's complaints about a potato shortage caused by exports to Russia.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

The president noted that in 2017, before the launch of the "Russia — Land of Opportunity” platform, only 37% of citizens believed that young people had the necessary conditions for self-fulfillment. "In recent years, this figure has increased to 80%,” Putin emphasized.

Putin as a Cyborg

During the meeting, Putin admitted that not long ago, someone "quite close” to him told him, "You're like a cyborg.”

"It didn't sound like a compliment… It's not very pleasant to feel like a cyborg. I don't think of myself that way at all,” he said.

Putin also touched on agriculture — a topic he discussed with business leaders on May 26. At that meeting, he stressed the need to ensure stable cultivation of potatoes, beets, and other vegetables in the country.

Potato shortages in Russia

The president shared that the Belarusian leader called him the same day to complain about a potato shortage in Belarus due to exports to Russia.

"Turns out we don't have enough potatoes,” Putin said. "I spoke with Alexander Lukashenko. He says, "We've already sold everything to Russia.'”

Putin also recalled his own experience with farming, recounting how he used to plant potatoes with his father. "It's no easy task — planting those potatoes and then weeding them,” the president remarked.

Details

Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko (born 30 August 1954) is a Belarusian politician who has been the first and only president of Belarus since the office's establishment in 1994, making him the current longest-serving European leader. Before embarking on his political career, Lukashenko worked as the director of a state farm (sovkhoz) and served in both the Soviet Border Troops and the Soviet Army. In 1990, Lukashenko was elected to the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, he assumed the position of head of the interim anti-corruption committee of the Supreme Council of Belarus. In 1994, he won the presidency in the country's inaugural presidential election after the adoption of a new constitution.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool Видео 
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
Conflicts
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
World
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
Popular
Taurus Missiles Could Now Reach Moscow as West Removes Striking Limits

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a move that opens the door for strikes deep into Russian territory. This marks a significant escalation in Western military support

Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow?
Russia Warns of Blowback from Lifting Missile Range Limits
Lifting Restrictions on Supplies of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Comes as Act of Madness
The Summer Will Be Hot—and Bloody: Western Analysts Brace for Russian Advance
Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Counter High-Altitude Russian UAVs
Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow? Andrey Mihayloff No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov Baltic Sea Becomes New Flashpoint in West–Russia Maritime Confrontation Lyuba Lulko
Russia Aborts Massive Strike on Ukraine in Last-Minute Decision
Putin Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Gains Approval for Long-Range Strikes
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
New Front Opens in the Baltic: West Targets Russia’s Energy Lifeline
Last materials
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Hold Summit in Geneva to Discuss Ukraine Peace
Dodik Claims West Staged Ukraine Conflict to Seize Russian Resources
Russia Accuses Ukraine, Europe of Sabotaging Peace Talks as Drone Attacks Surge
Industrial Disaster: Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Shandong Province
Russia Was 'Forced' to Launch Special Military Operation, Says Putin
Russia Claims Berlin Quietly Approved Long-Range Strikes on Russian Territory
Drone Footage Captures Russian Paratroopers Crushing Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk
Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool
Will Taurus Missiles Fly to Hit Moscow?
No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.