Putin Jokes About Annexing Ukraine’s Sumy Region During Visit to Liberated Kursk
Russia

During a trip to the Kursk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a joke about a proposal to annex Ukraine’s Sumy region to Russia.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

At a meeting with municipal leaders, Pavel Zolotaryov, head of the Glushkovsky district, responded to Putin’s question about how many kilometers the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need to be pushed back from the border by saying that the Sumy region should become Russian territory.

Putin laughed and replied:

“That’s why we chose Alexander Yevseyevich [Khinshtein] [as acting governor of the region] — he wants more of everything too.”

After Zolotaryov called Khinshtein “very assertive” and skilled at managing finances, Putin added:

“One thing I can say for sure — he knows how to secure funding.”

Putin visits Kursk region for the first time since its liberation

On Wednesday, May 21, it was reported that Putin visited the region on May 20. This marked his first visit to the Kursk region since its full liberation from the Ukrainian forces that had invaded Russian territory in August 2024.

The president met with volunteers working in the region, held a meeting with municipal leaders, and spoke with Kursk Acting Governor Khinshtein. He also visited the construction site of the new Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (Kursk NPP-2).

According to Putin, the situation in the region remains difficult. Following the trip, he ordered an increase in the demining units deployed to the region “so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible.” He also agreed with Khinshtein’s proposal to maintain financial aid of 65,000 rubles for residents of the border areas.

Previous visit and Khinshtein’s appointment

Putin had previously visited the Kursk region on March 12 — his first trip to the area following Ukraine's invasion of the region. At that time, dressed in camouflage, he visited the command post of the military grouping stationed there.

Alexander Khinshtein was appointed acting governor of the Kursk region on December 5, 2024, by presidential decree, after previously serving as a State Duma deputy. In a conversation with the president, Khinshtein stressed the importance of making every resident of the Kursk region feel they are part of the country.

The previous governor, Alexei Smirnov, resigned voluntarily. Despite winning re-election in September with 65% of the vote, he was later arrested on suspicion of embezzling one billion rubles allocated for the construction of defensive fortifications in the region.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458. The territory of Kursk Oblast has been populated since the end of the last ice age. Slavic tribes of the Severians inhabited the area. From 830 the current Kursk Oblast was part of the Rus' Khaganate and Kievan Rus' states. The oldest towns in the region are Kursk and Rylsk, first mentioned in 1032 and 1152, respectively, both capitals of small medieval eponymous duchies. In the 13th century, the region was conquered by the Mongol Empire.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
