World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Could See More Significant Constitutional Reforms To Brush Western Standards Aside

Russia Could See More Significant Constitutional Reforms
Russia

Russia’s Constitution may undergo new substantial amendments, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said during the session titled The Culture of Legislative Activity at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

State Duma
Photo: wikimapia by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
State Duma

According to Tolstoy, for the past 30 years, Russia had been trying to conform to global standards, “which turned out to be Western standards” and ultimately did not take root. He compared this effort to grafting a plastic branch onto a living tree.

“Back in the Yeltsin era, we had a lot of such branches stuck into the tree of Russian life. Most of them withered, and now present a rather pitiful sight,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasized that significant changes have occurred in Russian society since the start of the special military operation, and that legislation must evolve to meet new demands. Tolstoy recalled that five years have passed since the last constitutional reform. In his view, “given the circumstances under which our current Constitution was written,” further changes to the country’s fundamental law are to be expected.

“I am confident that these changes still lie ahead. And perhaps they will be much more substantial than those we discussed five years ago,” he stated.

Details

The State Duma is the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, with the upper house being the Federation Council. It was established by the Constitution of the Russian Federation in 1993. The Duma headquarters are located in central Moscow, a few steps from Manege Square. Its members are referred to as deputies. The State Duma replaced the Supreme Soviet as a result of the new constitution introduced by Boris Yeltsin in the aftermath of the Russian constitutional crisis of 1993, and approved in a nationwide referendum. In the 2007 and 2011 Russian legislative elections a full party-list proportional representation with 7% electoral threshold system was used, but this was subsequently repealed. The legislature's term length was initially 2 years in the 1993–1995 elections period, and 4 years in 1999–2007 elections period; since the 2011 elections the term length is 5 years.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
A woman was sleeping for twenty years
Politics
A woman was sleeping for twenty years
Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Zelensky and Putin Possible
World
Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Zelensky and Putin Possible
Popular
Russian Offensive on Ukraine's Fifth Region May Begin This Summer

Units of the Russian army may soon launch an offensive on another region in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine

Russian Army May Launch Summer Offensive To Capture Fifth Region of Ukraine
Russia Declares Amnesty International an 'Undesirable Organization'
Prosecutor General: Amnesty International a 'Russophobic Project Hub'
Russia Receives First Foreign Credit Rating Since 2022
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail Andrey Mihayloff The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
‘Devastating’ Sanctions Bill Gains Support in U.S. Amid Stalled Ukraine Talks
Russia Gets Credit Boost from China’s CCXI Amid Western Rating Freeze
Russia Declares Amnesty International an 'Undesirable Organization'
Russian Army May Launch Summer Offensive To Capture Fifth Region of Ukraine
Moscow Works on Third, Fateful Phone Call Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Kremlin Confirms Meeting Between Zelensky and Putin Possible
Russia-Ukraine Talks May Resume Friday – Senior Ukrainian Official
Medinsky: Russia Is Ready to Fight For Years, For as Long as It Takes
Russian Chief Negotiator Medinsky: The Talks Will Continue
Russia and Ukraine Agree to Submit Detailed Ceasefire Proposals After Istanbul Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.