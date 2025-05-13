Putin Calls Western Leaders 'Morons' for Acting to Their Own Detriment to Hurt Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western politicians "morons" for actions that, as he believes, harm their own countries in an attempt to hurt Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

“They do many things to their own detriment. You’d think they wouldn’t do certain things because it hurts them. But they do anyway — morons... oh, pardon me,” Putin said speaking on May 13 during a meeting with the leadership of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) organization at the Kremlin.

According to him, some of the world's largest economies are entering recession solely to hurt Russia.

During the same meeting, the president also said that mere apologies from Western brands that left the Russian market would not be enough for their return. He noted that many brands are eager to come back, but Russia will take into account how they behaved when leaving. Putin emphasized that those who “insulted” the country or funded the Armed Forces of Ukraine should not be allowed back, adding that decisions will be made in Russia’s national interest.

As of May 2025, discussions about Western companies returning to Russia remain speculative, with no official confirmations from major firms. While some brands are reportedly exploring the possibility, various challenges and conditions make immediate re-entry complex.

Russian authorities have indicated that Western companies seeking to return will face strict conditions, including:

Inability to repurchase assets at previous prices;

Requirement to form joint ventures with Russian partners, ensuring local control;

No preferential treatment over domestic companies.

These stipulations, along with ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and potential reputational risks, contribute to the cautious approach observed among Western firms.