Victory Parade in Moscow: Steven Seagal and Emir Kusturica Among Guests of Honour

President Putin: Russia Will Never Accept Distortion of World War II History

Speaking at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country remembers the lessons of World War II.

Photo: website President of the Russian Federation by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military parade on Red Square in Moscow on June 24, 2020

“We will never accept distortion of its events, attempts to justify executioners and slander the true victors. It is our duty to defend the honor and dignity of the soldiers and commanders of the Red Army," Putin said.

Russian Military Showcases Drones for the First Time at Victory Parade

A range of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were featured in the Victory Day Parade on Red Square for the first time.

Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, Lancet-51, Lancet-52, as well as the Harpy and Geran UAVs were among the drones that were displayed during the parade on Red Square.

All of the mentioned drones are actively and effectively used in the zone of the special military operation.

Over 11,000 Troops March in Parade; Foreign Guests Attend

More than 11,000 servicemen participated in the Victory Day Parade, including 1,500 veterans of the special military operation and personnel from Russia’s security agencies.

Notable attendees included film director Emir Kusturica and Russian Foreign Ministry representative for humanitarian ties with the US, actor and martial artist Steven Seagal, who were present on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Official delegations from several Russia-friendly countries also attended. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the honored guests, along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Service members from CIS countries and several other nations, including Egypt and Mongolia, took part in the parade. This year, soldiers from North Korea also attended. President Putin expressed his gratitude to them for their assistance in the liberation of the Kursk region.