World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Internet Shutdowns: ATMs Not Working, Shops Only Accept Cash

Taxi, Delivery, Bank Services Disrupted in Moscow Amid Mobile Internet Shutdowns
Russia

In the days leading up to the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, mobile internet outages have been reported across Russia. The disruptions began on May 5 in Moscow and intensified overnight on May 7, with mobile internet being cut off in more than 30 cities due to the threat of drone attacks.

Internet cable
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Internet cable

Service Disruptions in Moscow

Residents of Moscow experienced widespread issues with mobile connectivity on the morning of May 7. Users reported problems accessing taxi and food delivery apps, with warnings of unstable connections appearing on screens. Some stores were unable to process card payments, and ATMs in certain districts were inoperative.

"In some districts [of Moscow], ATMs aren't working, shops are only accepting cash, and getting something like syrniki for breakfast is impossible,” reported Mash.

Major services including the Samokat delivery app, IVI streaming platform, various Yandex services, and the Fast Payment System warned users about potential disruptions until May 9. Sberbank also acknowledged potential issues accessing its app.

Flight Cancellations

Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, and Ural Airlines, began canceling flights to and from Moscow on May 7. Passengers were offered refunds or the option to reschedule.

Nationwide Outages Linked to Drone Threats

According to Downdetector, several mobile operators-including T2, Megafon, and Beeline-have experienced outages in Moscow. Megafon clarified the issue was due to factors beyond its control.

The press service of Moscow's mayor and city government issued a warning in advance:

"High-level international delegations are expected in the capital. Due to this, traffic and mobile internet access may be restricted. We count on the understanding of Moscow's residents and guests.”

Later, subscribers received direct messages from operators stating that mobile internet restrictions would coincide with Victory Day celebrations from May 7 to 9.

Outside Moscow, mobile internet was shut down in over 30 cities during the night of May 7 following a large-scale drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Affected regions included Yaroslavl, Tver, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula, Leningrad, Kaluga, and Kursk. Internet access was completely cut off in Saransk and several towns in Mordovia.

Ongoing Security Measures

Authorities in Tver and other regions confirmed the disruptions were part of special security measures for the holidays. The outages are aimed at countering potential drone attacks.

State Duma deputy Anton Nemkin explained the internet shutdowns as necessary preventive measures, stating:

"Such measures are forced but justified. The safety of citizens is more important than everyday convenience-especially during major events like the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, which are attended by delegations from around the world, including heads of state," Nemkin said adding that public Wi-Fi remains available to help minimize inconvenience.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal
World
Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
World
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Israel Strikes Capital Airport in Yemen
Hotspots and Incidents
Israel Strikes Capital Airport in Yemen Видео 
Popular
Russian Missiles Will Wipe Kyiv Off the Face of the Earth Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day

Russia's long-range cruise missiles such as the Kh-101 and Kh-555, Kalibr-PL and Kalibr-NK naval cruise missiles, drones, and Iskander-M missile systems could be used for a retaliatory strike

Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Ukraine's Magura-7 Sea Drone Shoots Down Two Russian Su-30 Jets in Black Sea
Ukraine’s Sea Drones Shoot Down Two Russian Su-30 Fighter Jets in Black Sea
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Signals Possible Exit Amid Succession Talk
Canada's Alberta Threatens Secession Over Resource and Federal Policy Disputes
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China Nancy O'Brien Simpson Canada Faces Internal Rift as Alberta Pushes for Sovereignty Lyuba Lulko Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv’s Vision After the War: Reform, Rebuild, and Reinvent
Who Defeated Adolf Hitler? The West Rewrites World War II History
Israel Defense Forces Strike Airport in Yemen's Capital, Sana'a
Israel Defense Forces Strike Airport in Yemen's Capital, Sana'a
Last materials
India Raised White Flags at Multiple Locations, Says Pakistani Minister
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China
India and Pakistan – Two Nuclear Powers – Decide to Risk It All
India Launches Operation Sindoor with Missile Strikes on Pakistan
Russia To Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile in Response to Massive Drone Attacks During Three-Day Ceasefire
Canada Faces Internal Rift as Alberta Pushes for Sovereignty
Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered
Israel Strikes Capital Airport in Yemen
Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Ukraine's Magura-7 Sea Drone Shoots Down Two Russian Su-30 Jets in Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.