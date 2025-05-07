Moscow Internet Shutdowns: ATMs Not Working, Shops Only Accept Cash

In the days leading up to the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, mobile internet outages have been reported across Russia. The disruptions began on May 5 in Moscow and intensified overnight on May 7, with mobile internet being cut off in more than 30 cities due to the threat of drone attacks.

Service Disruptions in Moscow

Residents of Moscow experienced widespread issues with mobile connectivity on the morning of May 7. Users reported problems accessing taxi and food delivery apps, with warnings of unstable connections appearing on screens. Some stores were unable to process card payments, and ATMs in certain districts were inoperative.

"In some districts [of Moscow], ATMs aren't working, shops are only accepting cash, and getting something like syrniki for breakfast is impossible,” reported Mash.

Major services including the Samokat delivery app, IVI streaming platform, various Yandex services, and the Fast Payment System warned users about potential disruptions until May 9. Sberbank also acknowledged potential issues accessing its app.

Flight Cancellations

Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, and Ural Airlines, began canceling flights to and from Moscow on May 7. Passengers were offered refunds or the option to reschedule.

Nationwide Outages Linked to Drone Threats

According to Downdetector, several mobile operators-including T2, Megafon, and Beeline-have experienced outages in Moscow. Megafon clarified the issue was due to factors beyond its control.

The press service of Moscow's mayor and city government issued a warning in advance:

"High-level international delegations are expected in the capital. Due to this, traffic and mobile internet access may be restricted. We count on the understanding of Moscow's residents and guests.”

Later, subscribers received direct messages from operators stating that mobile internet restrictions would coincide with Victory Day celebrations from May 7 to 9.

Outside Moscow, mobile internet was shut down in over 30 cities during the night of May 7 following a large-scale drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Affected regions included Yaroslavl, Tver, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula, Leningrad, Kaluga, and Kursk. Internet access was completely cut off in Saransk and several towns in Mordovia.

Ongoing Security Measures

Authorities in Tver and other regions confirmed the disruptions were part of special security measures for the holidays. The outages are aimed at countering potential drone attacks.

State Duma deputy Anton Nemkin explained the internet shutdowns as necessary preventive measures, stating:

"Such measures are forced but justified. The safety of citizens is more important than everyday convenience-especially during major events like the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, which are attended by delegations from around the world, including heads of state," Nemkin said adding that public Wi-Fi remains available to help minimize inconvenience.