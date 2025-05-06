World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Signals Possible Exit Amid Succession Talk

Russia

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, requested to be relieved of his duties, news agency Chechnya Today reports.

Ramzan Kadyrov
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation
Ramzan Kadyrov

Kadyrov was responding to rumors suggesting he may step down from his post. He also spoke about the topic of a possible successor.

"I myself am asking to be relieved of my position. Someone else will have their own initiatives, their own vision. I hope my request will be supported," Kadyrov said. He did not specify to whom the request to resign was addressed.

Previously, Kadyrov commented on rumors about his health, saying that various illnesses are constantly being fabricated about him online.

Details

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen president Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004. In February 2007, Ramzan Kadyrov replaced Alu Alkhanov as president, shortly after he had turned 30, which is the minimum age for the post. He was engaged in violent power struggles with Chechen commanders Sulim Yamadayev (d. 2009) and Said-Magomed Kakiyev for overall military authority, and with Alkhanov for political authority. Since November 2015, he has been a member of the Advisory Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition
Europe
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition
"Peace President with a Gun to the Sky"
Americas
"Peace President with a Gun to the Sky"
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
World
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Popular
Boeing Dreams to Steal Air Superiority from Russia

F-47’s aerodynamic layout represents a breakthrough that achieves an optimal balance between stealth and maneuverability

Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
'One Elderly Chinese Man Will Do what Russian Air Defenses Can Not'
Russian Defense Sector Urged to Ramp Up Amid EU War Preparations
U.S. Woman Detained Near Putin’s Residence in Novo-Ogaryovo
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition Andrey Mihayloff Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration Lyuba Lulko Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Bridge Blasts and Armored Assault: Ukraine Renews Attacks on Kursk Border Region
Marco Rubio Outshines Henry Kissinger and Xi Jinping To Become USA's Next President
Russia Wants All of Ukraine
Russia Wants All of Ukraine
Last materials
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Signals Possible Exit Amid Succession Talk
France Eyes Laser-Ready Warship in Ambitious Naval Expansion
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition
Marco Rubio Becomes Possible Trump Successor As He Outshines Kissinger
Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration
Russia's Security Service Arrests U.S. Woman Near Putin's Residence Near Moscow
Russia Eyes Strategic Superiority as Europe Moves Toward War Footing
Deadly Attack on Traffic Patrol in Dagestan Sparks Citywide Manhunt
Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Kremlin: Putin-Trump Summit Necessary and Should be Prepared Properly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.