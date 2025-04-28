Putin Announces Another Ceasefire with Ukraine to Celebrate 80th Anniversary of Victory in WWII

President Putin Announces Ceasefire During Special Military Operation for 80th Anniversary of Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire in the area of the Special Military Operation (SMO) to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, the Kremlin's press service announced on its official Telegram channel.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vladimir Putin

A similar announcement was issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, confirming the temporary suspension of offensive operations.

The ceasefire is intended as a gesture of respect for the memory of the sacrifices made during World War II and as an opportunity to honor the historic significance of the anniversary.

The Kremlin emphasized that the decision to pause active combat operations reflects the deep national importance of Victory Day, traditionally celebrated in Russia on May 9. The day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 and is one of the most solemn and revered dates in the Russian national calendar.

In the statement, the Kremlin expressed hope that the temporary ceasefire would be respected by all parties, allowing for a dignified observance of the anniversary without the immediate threat of hostilities. The Russian Defense Ministry added that, despite the cessation of offensive actions, Russian forces would maintain full defensive readiness and reserve the right to respond to any provocations.

Official Statement from the Kremlin:

In light of humanitarian considerations and in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory, the Russian Federation hereby declares a ceasefire to be observed from 00:00 hours on May 8 until 00:00 hours on May 11. During this period, all combat operations will be suspended. The Russian side calls upon the Ukrainian side to follow this example and to observe the ceasefire in full. Should the Ukrainian side violate the ceasefire, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an appropriate and effective response. The Russian Federation reiterates its readiness to engage in peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. Russia remains open to constructive cooperation with international partners in the pursuit of a comprehensive and lasting resolution.

Observers note that this announcement could also serve as a diplomatic signal, highlighting Moscow's willingness to explore further de-escalation initiatives amid growing international discussions about possible peace negotiations related to the conflict.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian forces or their allies will reciprocate the ceasefire proposal.

Details

A ceasefire (also known as a truce), also spelled cease-fire (the antonym of 'open fire'), is a stoppage of a war in which each side agrees with the other to suspend aggressive actions often due to mediation by a third party. Ceasefires may be between state actors or involve non-state actors. Ceasefires may be declared as part of a formal treaty but also as part of an informal understanding between opposing forces. They may occur via mediation or otherwise as part of a peace process or be imposed by United Nations Security Council resolutions via Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. A ceasefire can be temporary with an intended end date or may be intended to last indefinitely. A ceasefire is distinct from an armistice in that the armistice is a formal end to a war whereas a ceasefire may be a temporary stoppage.

