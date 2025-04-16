World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Kursk Governor arrested over embezzlement of budget funds allocated for Kursk region defense

Former Kursk Governor and his deputy detained over embezzlement of Kursk region defense funds
Russia

Former governor of Russia's Kursk Region, Alexey Smirnov, has been detained along with his former first deputy, Alexey Dedov, in connection with a criminal case involving the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the construction of defense fortifications.

Perpetrator being caught
Photo: dvidshub.net by Petty Officer 1st Class matthew leistikow, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Perpetrator being caught

Smirnov was detained in Moscow on April 15, while Dedov was arrested the same day in Kursk. According to RBC sources familiar with the case, the arrests are linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for building defensive structures in the region.

Smirnov was appointed governor of Kursk in May 2024, after his predecessor, Roman Starovoit, was appointed Minister of Transport. During Starovoit's tenure, Smirnov served as first deputy and chaired the regional government.

In August 2024, while Smirnov was in office, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched incursions into border areas of the Kursk Region. He was elected governor in September with 65.28% of the vote, but resigned in December, stating he was moving to a new position.

Following his resignation, Starovoit criticized Smirnov's lack of communication with residents, particularly regarding social support. Alexander Khinshtein, a former State Duma committee chair on information policy, was appointed acting governor to provide crisis management, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

In December 2024, Vladimir Lukin, head of the Kursk Region Development Corporation, was detained in a related case. He was accused of abuse of office. Dedov was initially a witness in this investigation.

Authorities allege that Lukin and his team embezzled over 3.2 billion rubles by signing fake contracts with shell companies that staged construction work and funneled funds through one-day firms. In March, former corporation executives were ordered to repay a total of 4.1 billion rubles.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Zelensky dismisses 'scum' general after deadly missile strike in Sumy
World
Zelensky dismisses 'scum' general after deadly missile strike in Sumy Видео 
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting
Russia
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting Видео 
Popular
Several specialists involved in AI research die sudden deaths in China

China has taken notice of the sudden deaths of several specialists involved in artificial intelligence (AI) research

Several AI specialists die sudden deaths in China
Zelensky dismisses 'scum' general after deadly missile strike in Sumy
Zelensky fires 'scum' general who arranged infamous award ceremony in Sumy
Putin captured on video speaking German during official work meeting in the Kremlin
America in Freefall: A Rant on Empire, Tariffs, and the Delusion of Power
America in Freefall: A Rant on Empire, Tariffs, and the Delusion Nancy O'Brien Simpson Iran calls talks with US constructive and promising: What’s behind such optimism? Lyuba Lulko Russia's nuclear triad: Overview and capabilities Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian woman tries to rip off Muslim passenger's niqab in Moscow metro
Armenian Prime Minister Starts Shaking Hysterically During Parliament Speech
Russian ruble becomes best currency in 2025, performs better than gold
Russian ruble becomes best currency in 2025, performs better than gold
Last materials
Former Kursk Governor and his deputy detained over embezzlement of Kursk region defense funds
Trump has to admit it: Peace in Ukraine with Zelensky as President impossible
Prince Harry's secret visit to Ukraine triggers gastronomical scandal
Russia wants Boeing aircraft in return to frozen assets worth $5 billion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opens new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang
Russian ruble outperforms gold, becomes best currency in 2025
USA refuses to support G7 in condemning Russia's Sumy missile strike
Russian woman attacks Muslim passenger, tries to rip off her niqab
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting
Several AI specialists die sudden deaths in China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.