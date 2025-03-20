Putin orders illegal Ukrainian migrants out of Russia

Putin signs decree to legalize Illegal Ukrainian migrants in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Ukrainian citizens residing illegally in Russia to legalize their status. The official document, published on the government's legal information portal, outlines the conditions under which these individuals can remain in the country.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Administration of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

According to the decree, Ukrainians without legal grounds to stay in Russia are required to leave the country on their own.

Additionally, foreign citizens in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, must provide proof by June 10 that they are free of HIV and drug use. However, those who complete fingerprint registration and a photo identification process will be exempt from administrative penalties if they apply to legalize their status through law enforcement agencies.

The decree offers an alternative to deportation by providing a pathway to legal residence in Russia. This move follows Putin's earlier directive to expel illegal migrants by April 30, 2025, particularly those who have not submitted biometric data, undergone drug and infection tests, passed Russian language and history exams, or settled outstanding debts.