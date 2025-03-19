Russia shoots down all drones launched at Ukraine after Putin's phone call with Trump

Russia shot down its own drones launched at Ukraine following an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on its Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jovo Mamula Pantsir air defence system

On March 18, Putin held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the Russian leader agreed to the American counterpart’s proposal to exclude energy infrastructure targets.

The military received the order after a group of drones had already been directed at Ukrainian energy facilities and launched, the defense ministry noted. As a result, a decision was made to eliminate them. To uphold the reached agreement, six drones were shot down by a Pantsir air defense system, while another drone was intercepted by a Russian Aerospace Forces fighter jet, the ministry added.

At the same time, Kyiv, despite the agreement between Putin and Trump, continued attacks on energy infrastructure, striking an oil transfer facility in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the defense ministry emphasized. Following the attack, one of the storage tanks was depressurized.

