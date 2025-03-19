World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia shoots down all drones launched at Ukraine after Putin's phone call with Trump

Russia shoots down all its drones after Putin's conversation with Trump
Russia

Russia shot down its own drones launched at Ukraine following an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on its Telegram.

Pantsir air defence system
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jovo Mamula
Pantsir air defence system

On March 18, Putin held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the Russian leader agreed to the American counterpart’s proposal to exclude energy infrastructure targets.

The military received the order after a group of drones had already been directed at Ukrainian energy facilities and launched, the defense ministry noted. As a result, a decision was made to eliminate them. To uphold the reached agreement, six drones were shot down by a Pantsir air defense system, while another drone was intercepted by a Russian Aerospace Forces fighter jet, the ministry added.

At the same time, Kyiv, despite the agreement between Putin and Trump, continued attacks on energy infrastructure, striking an oil transfer facility in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the defense ministry emphasized. Following the attack, one of the storage tanks was depressurized.

Details

The Pantsir (Russian: Панцирь, lit. '[body] armour') missile system is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems. Three types of vehicles make up one system: a missile launcher, a radar truck and a command post. Starting with the Pantsir-S1 (Russian: Панцирь-С1, NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) as the first version, it is produced by KBP Instrument Design Bureau of Tula, Russia, and is the successor to the Tunguska M1. The Pantsir-S1 was designed to provide point air defence of military, industrial and administrative installations against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and UAVs; and to provide additional protection to air defence units against enemy air attacks employing precision munitions, especially at low to extremely low altitudes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kyiv strikes oil facility in Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv strikes oil facility in Russia
Putin orders to stop striking Ukraine's infrastructure
World
Putin orders to stop striking Ukraine's infrastructure
Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel
Popular
Crimea is Russia and so is Odesa: USA wants to flush Ukraine down the toilet

The battle over Odesa’s future remains a key issue in geopolitical negotiations, with Russia pushing for control, Ukraine standing firm, and the U.S. weighing its role in shaping the region’s future

Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel
Russia outlines three possible scenarios for Ukraine peace talks
Ukraine peace talks: Russia sees three scenarios
Putin and Trump change the world in two hours
Putin has only one condition for ceasefire in Ukraine
Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel Andrey Mihayloff Putin-Trump phone сall to focus on Ukraine and bilateral relations Lyuba Lulko Kyiv changes its rhetoric again while bombing Moscow Dmitry Plotnikov
After talking to Trump, Putin orders Russian military to stop striking Ukraine's energy facilities
Trump Bombs Yemen
US in a hurry to clean up Ukraine mess to dive into another war with Iran
US in a hurry to clean up Ukraine mess to dive into another war with Iran
Last materials
Kyiv strikes oil facility in Russia
Russia shoots down all its drones after Putin's conversation with Trump
Zelensky to talk to Trump on March 19 to discuss further steps
Crew Dragon brings four space travellers back home
Turkey's currency hits historic low amid political changes
Putin and Trump agree on initial steps toward peace in Ukraine
Putin and Trump discuss Ukraine, agree on ceasefire and prisoner exchange
Putin orders to stop striking Ukraine's infrastructure
Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel
Putin: Return of foreign companies to Russian market must be absolutely transparent
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.