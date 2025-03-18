Putin has only one condition for ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin demands halt to Western arms supplies as condition for Ukraine ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly made the halt of Western arms supplies to Ukraine a prerequisite for signing a ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

During a meeting last week with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, Putin insisted that the suspension of military aid be a preliminary condition for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The report, citing a senior European official and other sources, notes that while arms deliveries may be paused temporarily, they could resume after a peace deal—one that would require Kyiv to agree to limits on its military capabilities.

On March 13, Putin stated that Russia was open to halting hostilities, but emphasized that any ceasefire must lead to a lasting peace and address the root causes of the conflict. He also raised concerns over monitoring and verification mechanisms, which remain unresolved.

