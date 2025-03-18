World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin has only one condition for ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin demands halt to Western arms supplies as condition for Ukraine ceasefire
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly made the halt of Western arms supplies to Ukraine a prerequisite for signing a ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

During a meeting last week with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, Putin insisted that the suspension of military aid be a preliminary condition for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The report, citing a senior European official and other sources, notes that while arms deliveries may be paused temporarily, they could resume after a peace deal—one that would require Kyiv to agree to limits on its military capabilities.

On March 13, Putin stated that Russia was open to halting hostilities, but emphasized that any ceasefire must lead to a lasting peace and address the root causes of the conflict. He also raised concerns over monitoring and verification mechanisms, which remain unresolved.

Details

The Minsk agreements were a series of international agreements which sought to end the Donbas war fought between armed Russian separatist groups and Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Russian regular forces playing a central part. After a defeat at Ilovaisk at the end of August 2014, Russia forced Ukraine to sign the first Minsk Protocol, or the Minsk I. It was drafted by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, consisting of Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with mediation by the leaders of France (François Hollande) and Germany (Angela Merkel) in the so-called Normandy Format. After extensive talks in Minsk, Belarus, the agreement was signed on 5 September 2014 by representatives of the Trilateral Contact Group and, without recognition of their status, by the then-leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). This agreement followed multiple previous attempts to stop the fighting in the region and aimed to implement an immediate ceasefire.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Zelensky furious after Putin unexpectedly approves of ceasefire idea
World
Zelensky furious after Putin unexpectedly approves of ceasefire idea
Protesters in Serbia flee in panic after alleged use of sonic weapons
World
Protesters in Serbia flee in panic after alleged use of sonic weapons Видео 
Mirra Andreeva: The Brightest Breakthrough in Women's Tennis
Games
Mirra Andreeva: The Brightest Breakthrough in Women's Tennis Видео 
Popular
Russian military men report fierce fighting along 'Road of Death' in Kursk

Fierce battles are underway along the Sudzha-Yunakivka highway in Russia's Kursk region, a road infamously known as the "Road of Death" due to the high number of destroyed Ukrainian equipment there

Intense fighting erupts along Ukraine's 'Road of Death' in Kursk region
Russian Armed Forces advancing in Sumy region
Russian forces advance in Sumy as Ukrainian units cling to Kursk villages
Russia and US discuss access to Black Sea and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Sukho Superjet SJ-100 aircraft successfully flies with Russian-made engines
Mirra Andreeva: The Brightest Breakthrough in Women's Tennis Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Azerbaijan restore ties after deadly AZAL plane crash Lyuba Lulko Kyiv changes its rhetoric again while bombing Moscow Dmitry Plotnikov
Trump launches military operation against Yemen to weaken Iran and end Red Sea blockade
Australia quietly explores French submarine partnership amid AUKUS Uncertainty
Silver for defense purposes: Up to 50 kilos can be used per unit of arms
Silver for defense purposes: Up to 50 kilos can be used per unit of arms
Last materials
Russia outlines three possible scenarios for Ukraine peace talks
Putin demands halt to Western arms supplies as condition for Ukraine ceasefire
Kyiv ready to end war this year following talks with US in Jeddah
Japan to grant Ukraine access to its intelligence info, including satellite imagery
Mirra Andreeva: The Brightest Breakthrough in Women's Tennis
Russia and Azerbaijan restore ties after deadly AZAL plane crash
Donald Trump goes on large-scale military operation against Yemen
Australia sends skepticism about AUKUS
American businesses 'eager to return to Russia' – Putin's envoy
Russian Armed Forces advancing in Sumy region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.