World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin about Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk: Either surrender or die

Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk
Russia

President Vladimir Putin spoke about his visit to the Kursk region during a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, the situation there is fully under Russian control.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Ukraine's Defense Ministry by 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Mechanized Brigade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

"I was in the Kursk region yesterday — the situation there is completely under our control, the group that invaded our territory is fully isolated, and the Ukrainian forces have lost command," he said.

Putin noted that while Ukrainian forces previously attempted to break out in small groups, that is no longer possible. Withdrawing equipment deems impossible as well.dmi

"If physical encirclement occurs in the coming days, no one will be able to escape at all. There will only be two options — either surrender or perish," the Russian president emphasized.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Russia
Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
World
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Popular
Ukraine will have to cede Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for Russia to cease fire

The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions

Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after Russian forces liberate town
Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha
Putin likely to accept USA's proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
The end is near: Ukrainian troops leave Kursk region, Russian flag raised over Sudzha
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
Last materials
Trump would be happy to meet Putin
Putin supports ceasefire idea, but asks questions
Russian stock market rises as Putin accepts ceasefire proposal
Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk
Putin thanks Trump for his attention to resolve Ukraine crisis
Putin: Russia supports ceasefire with Ukraine
Video: ODAB-500 aerial bomb hits Ukrainian troops near Kursk
Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala
Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine and US-Russia relations
Russia rejects temporary truce in Ukraine, calls it a 'pause' for Ukrainian troops
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.