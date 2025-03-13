Putin about Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk: Either surrender or die

Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk

President Vladimir Putin spoke about his visit to the Kursk region during a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, the situation there is fully under Russian control.

Photo: Ukraine's Defense Ministry by 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Mechanized Brigade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

"I was in the Kursk region yesterday — the situation there is completely under our control, the group that invaded our territory is fully isolated, and the Ukrainian forces have lost command," he said.

Putin noted that while Ukrainian forces previously attempted to break out in small groups, that is no longer possible. Withdrawing equipment deems impossible as well.dmi