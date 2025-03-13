President Vladimir Putin spoke about his visit to the Kursk region during a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, the situation there is fully under Russian control.
"I was in the Kursk region yesterday — the situation there is completely under our control, the group that invaded our territory is fully isolated, and the Ukrainian forces have lost command," he said.
Putin noted that while Ukrainian forces previously attempted to break out in small groups, that is no longer possible. Withdrawing equipment deems impossible as well.dmi
"If physical encirclement occurs in the coming days, no one will be able to escape at all. There will only be two options — either surrender or perish," the Russian president emphasized.
The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions