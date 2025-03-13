World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin's aide Ushakov: 'Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire'

Russia rejects temporary truce in Ukraine, calls it a 'pause' for Ukrainian troops
Russia

A temporary ceasefire in Ukraine is being proposed as a respite for Ukrainian troops, according to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

Ukrainian soldier
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian soldier

Ushakov stated that on March 12, he received a call from US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who briefed him on the results of US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

"Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire; it is interested in a long-term settlement. The proposed truce is nothing more than a brief respite for Ukrainian troops. Steps that merely simulate peace efforts are useless to anyone," Yuri Ushakov said. 

Ushakov emphasized that he had clearly conveyed Russia’s position, stating:

"I naturally commented on the agreement reached regarding a temporary ceasefire. I explained that this is nothing more than a pause for Ukrainian forces—nothing else."

On March 11, Ukraine expressed willingness to accept the US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, with reports indicating that the truce could be extended upon mutual agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Details

Yuri Viktorovich Ushakov (born 13 March 1947) is a Russian and former Soviet diplomat who served as the Ambassador of Russia to the United States from 1998 until 2008. Since 2012, he has been an advisor to the President of Russia on foreign policy issues. He has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation.

