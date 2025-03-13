World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin on Russia's peace talks with Ukraine: No need to waste your breath

Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Russia

It is too early to discuss Moscow's position in potential negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. However, he emphasized that Russia will never agree to territorial concessions.

Dmitry Peskov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Administration of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Dmitry Peskov

Speaking to journalists, Peskov said that Moscow considers it premature to publicly disclose its negotiating stance before any dialogue begins.

Peskov was asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Kyiv would not recognize the loss of its territories.

"Listen, Crimea, Sevastopol, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk – these are regions of the Russian Federation, and they are enshrined in the Russian Constitution. This is a fact. As for potential positions in negotiations, since they haven't even started yet – let's not forget that – it would probably be inappropriate to make public declarations at this point," he said.

US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Included Discussion on Territorial Concessions

The issue of possible territorial concessions by Kyiv was reportedly discussed during talks between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the dialogue was primarily about how the negotiation process might be structured, rather than specific conditions.

Previously, Rubio had stated that for peace to be achieved, Ukraine would have to cede some of its territories. However, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly ruled out any ceasefire agreement that includes giving up land now under Russian control. Zelensky has described recognizing territorial losses as "the ultimate red line."

Following talks with Washington, Kyiv reportedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire if Moscow also commits to such a step. US officials have stated they are now awaiting Russia's response. The Kremlin, however, has said it wants to receive details directly from American representatives before commenting.

Kremlin Denies Reports of Russian Demands for a Peace Deal

When asked about a Reuters report claiming that Moscow had presented Washington with a list of demands for a potential agreement, Peskov declined to comment.

"I can only repeat that there is a vast amount of misinformation out there – most of it is inaccurate, and only small parts reflect reality," he said.

Russia Adapting to Sanctions, No Pre-Conditions for Their Lifting

Peskov was also asked which of the Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict had been the most painful.

"Russia has adapted well to the sanctions. Our economy is growing steadily. We still consider these sanctions illegal and believe they should all be lifted," he responded.

He emphasized that Moscow does not see the need to discuss specific pre-conditions for negotiations before actual talks begin.

Trump and Rubio on Lifting Sanctions

US President Donald Trump suggested that sanctions on Russia could be lifted "at some point." Rubio also argued that lifting sanctions would be necessary for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Washington reportedly plans to discuss this matter with the European Union.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukrainian troops leave Sudzha without fighting and resistance
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian troops leave Sudzha without fighting and resistance Видео 
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation Видео 
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Society
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Popular
Ukraine will have to cede Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for Russia to cease fire

The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions

Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after Russian forces liberate town
Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha
The end is near: Ukrainian troops leave Kursk region, Russian flag raised over Sudzha
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Putin likely to accept USA's proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
Last materials
Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Putin orders final defeat of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire??
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov: Every time the Ukrainians deceive, they lose and forfeit territories
Ukrainian troops leave Sudzha without fighting and resistance
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Russia expects details from US on talks with Ukraine, including 30-day ceasefire proposal
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.