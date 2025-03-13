Kremlin on Russia's peace talks with Ukraine: No need to waste your breath

Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss

It is too early to discuss Moscow's position in potential negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. However, he emphasized that Russia will never agree to territorial concessions.

Speaking to journalists, Peskov said that Moscow considers it premature to publicly disclose its negotiating stance before any dialogue begins.

Peskov was asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Kyiv would not recognize the loss of its territories.

"Listen, Crimea, Sevastopol, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk – these are regions of the Russian Federation, and they are enshrined in the Russian Constitution. This is a fact. As for potential positions in negotiations, since they haven't even started yet – let's not forget that – it would probably be inappropriate to make public declarations at this point," he said.

US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Included Discussion on Territorial Concessions

The issue of possible territorial concessions by Kyiv was reportedly discussed during talks between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the dialogue was primarily about how the negotiation process might be structured, rather than specific conditions.

Previously, Rubio had stated that for peace to be achieved, Ukraine would have to cede some of its territories. However, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly ruled out any ceasefire agreement that includes giving up land now under Russian control. Zelensky has described recognizing territorial losses as "the ultimate red line."

Following talks with Washington, Kyiv reportedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire if Moscow also commits to such a step. US officials have stated they are now awaiting Russia's response. The Kremlin, however, has said it wants to receive details directly from American representatives before commenting.

Kremlin Denies Reports of Russian Demands for a Peace Deal

When asked about a Reuters report claiming that Moscow had presented Washington with a list of demands for a potential agreement, Peskov declined to comment.

"I can only repeat that there is a vast amount of misinformation out there – most of it is inaccurate, and only small parts reflect reality," he said.

Russia Adapting to Sanctions, No Pre-Conditions for Their Lifting

Peskov was also asked which of the Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict had been the most painful.

"Russia has adapted well to the sanctions. Our economy is growing steadily. We still consider these sanctions illegal and believe they should all be lifted," he responded.

He emphasized that Moscow does not see the need to discuss specific pre-conditions for negotiations before actual talks begin.

Trump and Rubio on Lifting Sanctions

US President Donald Trump suggested that sanctions on Russia could be lifted "at some point." Rubio also argued that lifting sanctions would be necessary for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Washington reportedly plans to discuss this matter with the European Union.