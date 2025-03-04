Moscow hails Washington's decision to force Ukraine to peace

Kremlin: USA makes 'best contribution' to peace

The suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine could be the best contribution to achieving peace, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Administration of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Dmitry Peskov

"If the U.S. ceases to be [a military supplier] or suspends these deliveries, that would probably be the best contribution to peace," the Kremlin spokesperson stated.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow welcomes any efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. However, details of the U.S. decision to suspend military aid are still to be clarified, he added.

When asked whether Moscow still believes that the conflict will end in the shortest possible time if the United States halts arms supplies to Kyiv, Peskov responded:

"We see that some European countries are stating that they will continue to provide comprehensive assistance <...>. So, they will probably try to compensate for the missing volumes of ammunition and other supplies. But, of course, the largest share of aid has still come from the United States and through U.S. channels. So, we will see."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a full suspension of military aid to Kyiv, a move that was confirmed to journalists by the White House.

According to Reuters, military shipments had already been halted as of March 4 at approximately 4:30 AM Moscow time.

Details

Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov (born 17 October 1967) is a Russian diplomat and the press secretary for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Peskov was born in Moscow on 17 October 1967. His father, Sergey, headed the Soviet diplomatic mission in Pakistan. In 1989, Peskov graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at the Moscow State University, specializing in History and Eastern studies. In the same year, Peskov joined the Soviet Foreign Ministry.

