World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian exchange offices close as ruble rises against dollar following Trump-Putin phone call

Russian banks stop selling dollars as ruble sharply rises in value
Russia

Some currency exchange offices in Russia have suspended operations due to a sharp decline in the dollar exchange rate. According to the owners, the break is related to their reluctance to exchange foreign currency at too low a price, so as not to be at a loss when the exchange rate returns to its usual range.

US dollar cash
Photo: freepik.com by bearfotos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US dollar cash

As of February 13, according to the Central Bank's rate, one dollar is worth 94.0485 rubles. On the international Forex market, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate fell below 90 rubles. Meanwhile, Russian banks are trying not to sell US dollars for less than 97 rubles.

As of 3:40 PM Moscow time on February 13, in exchange offices in Moscow located at Lubyanka and Arbat, as well as in the Tverskoy, Presnensky, and Tagansky districts of the city, the purchase of dollars is being carried out in the range of 90-94 rubles, while the sale is priced at 94-100 rubles. However, in some offices, such as those in the Sokolniki area and near Kursky Station, dollars can be purchased for 87.50 rubles.

Russian stock market rises

The Russian stock market is also rising to local highs. As of 2:10 PM, the Moscow Exchange index exceeds 3200 points, although it was below 3000 points at the beginning of the week. At the same time, analysts warn that the growth is driven by expectations of positive events, but there is no concrete evidence of an imminent improvement in relations.

The sharp strengthening of the ruble is attributed to the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that took place the day before. Market participants view the first contact between the two leaders as a positive signal, offering hope for a swift end to the fighting in Ukraine and a gradual lifting of sanctions.

Details

The ruble or rouble is the currency unit of Russia and Belarus. Historically, it was the name of the currency of the Russian Empire (the Imperial ruble) and, later, of the Soviet Union (the Soviet ruble). As of 2022, currencies named ruble in circulation include the Belarusian ruble (BYN, Rbl) in Belarus and the Russian ruble (RUB, ₽) in Russia. Additionally, the Transnistrian ruble is used in Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway province of Moldova. These currencies are subdivided into one hundred kopeks. No kopek is currently formally subdivided, although denga (½ kopek) and polushka (½ denga, thus ¼ kopek) were minted until the 19th century.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukrainian soldiers commit atrocities in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian soldiers commit atrocities in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Putin invites Trump to Moscow
World
Putin invites Trump to Moscow
Popular
Kremlin: Russia ready to host US officials to discuss ending hostilities in Ukraine

During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations

Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
USA, Russia and Ukraine finally step on the path of peace
Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter to start operating in foreign armies
Putin talks to Trump on the phone, invites US President to come to Moscow
Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again Lyuba Lulko Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff
Ukrainian soldiers kill all men in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Russia needs major victories to thwart Zelensky's and Trump's plans
Russia maintains presence in Mediterranean by opening new army base in Libya
Russia maintains presence in Mediterranean by opening new army base in Libya
Last materials
Alexander Vinnik, Cryptocurrency King and Mr. Bitcoin, is coming back to Russia
Russian banks stop selling dollars as ruble sharply rises in value
Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
Trump and Putin reportedly aiming for peace deal by Easter or May 9
Mark Rute: NATO never promised Ukraine membership as part of peace agreement
Russian blogger dies after battling rare disease
Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again
Half of Ukrainians support land concessions to Russia to end conflict
Trump suggests Saudi Arabia as venue for summit with Putin; Kremlin remains neutral
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.