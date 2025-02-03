Arbat Battalion founder killing: Brutal message from Zelensky

Explosion in Moscow: Ukrainian special forces eliminate yet another target

On Monday, February 3, an explosion rocked the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow, resulting in casualties and fatalities. Armen Sarkisyan, President of the Boxing Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and founder of the Arbat Battalion was killed in the blast (ArBat stands for Armenian Battalion). Sarkisyan died in intensive care.

Photo: Boxing Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, VK page Armen Sarkisyan, President of the Boxing Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic

Sarkisyan had been wanted in Ukraine since 2014. In December 2024, he faced new charges of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Details of the Explosion

According to preliminary reports, a homemade explosive device equivalent to 300-400 grams of TNT was planted either in the ceiling of the lobby or under a couch. The bomb detonated as Sarkisyan was walking towards the exit accompanied by his security.

Sarkisyan and one of his bodyguards were killed. Another bodyguard was injured. A woman residing in the same complex was also wounded.

Reactions from Military Bloggers and Akhmat Special Forces Commander

Military blogger Yuri Podolyaka described Sarkisyan as an honorable man:

“Unfortunately, Armen Sarkisyan could not be saved. He died in the hospital from his injuries. May he rest in peace. I had the chance to cross paths with him – he was a real man, and most importantly, an honest one.”

Meanwhile, Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, called Sarkisyan’s death a significant loss for both Russia and the Armenian community.

Retired FSB Major General Alexander Mikhailov stated that Ukraine was undoubtedly behind the assassination.

“Of course, the investigation won’t immediately confirm a Ukrainian trace, but it is there, let’s be honest. The targets are never chosen at random. Look at where Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov lived, and this attack happened in a highly surveilled area with private security services," Mikhailov said.

A Warning from Zelensky

Political analyst Sergey Markov believes that the bombing was a brutal message to Russian elite from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.