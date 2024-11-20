Kremlin explains how Putin's schedule changed after Ukraine fired ATACMS missiles

Ukraine's launch of ATACMS long-range missiles on the Bryansk region of Russia has not affected Vladimir Putin's schedule, Kremlin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by WonYong~commonswiki, PDM

The amount of time that the president devotes to issues related to the special military operation has not changed, he added.

"Putin receives reports, holds meetings, individual conversations, and so on. This is an integral part of his work schedule. As for other events, they are all going according to plan," Dmitry Peskov said.

On the night of November 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired six ATACMS missiles at Russian territory. The attack was carried out at about 3:25 a. m. Moscow time.

As a result, five ATACMS were shot down, another projectile was damaged. Missile fragments crashed on the technical territory of a military facility near Bryansk, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no reports of casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

