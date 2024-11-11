World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard

Patrushev: Russian Black Sea Fleet fears no threat from Ukraine
Russia

Nikolai Patrushev, Chairman of the Russian Naval Board, said that he personally assess the combat capability of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Patrushev: Russian Black Sea Fleet fears no threat from Ukraine
Photo: function.mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Responding to reports in Western media about the scale of damage that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have caused to the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the course of the special military operation, Patrushev assured that the Black Sea Fleet was as strong as before.

"There is no defeat of our fleet in the Black Sea at all, even though it is NATO specialists that coordinate Kyiv's aggressive actions in this region," he said.

Russia maintains the status as one of the world's leading naval powers, Patrushev added. He brought up the under-ice passage of nuclear-powered submarines Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk in the Arctic in September.

"Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard for our country. We also develop other components, forces and assets of our fleet,” the Chairman of the Russian Naval Board said.

Nuclear submarines — the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk — conducted their under-ice passage in the Arctic. The submarines went on their mission through the waters of six Arctic seas in difficult ice conditions and covered a distance of more than 4,000 nautical miles.

  • The nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Emperor Alexander III is the seventh submarine of Project 955/955A (codename Borei/Borei-A). Each ship carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.
  • The multipurpose nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk is the fourth submarine of Project 885/885M (Yasen/Yasen-M). The sub is armed with Onyx and/or Kalibr-PL anti-ship missiles. All submarines of these projects were built at Sevmash Enterprise in Severodvinsk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Video: Young woman survives being run over by train
Society
Video: Young woman survives being run over by train Видео 
Pyongyang as seen through bus window
Society
Pyongyang as seen through bus window Видео 
Russian general killed in special military operation zone
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian general killed in special military operation zone
Popular
Ukrainian forces blow up Ternovskaya dam to stop Russian Army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovo Reservoir

Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
Kremlin says what Moscow will do if Ukraine strikes deep into Russia
German Chancellor Scholz wants to talk to Putin because the right time is coming
Tourists take curious video of Pyongyang through bus window
Unlocking the Arctic: The Northern Sea Route as the Future of Global Sea Trade Hriday Sarma German Chancellor Olaf Scholz puts Germany's problems aside Lyuba Lulko The Comeback Kid! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Bild: Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his Putin remarks
Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard
Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard
Last materials
Lynx rescued from power line support in Siberia
Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his remarks about Putin
Patrushev: Russian Black Sea Fleet fears no threat from Ukraine
Pyongyang as seen through bus window
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: The right time to talk to Putin will come soon
Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Video: Young woman survives being run over by train
Russian general killed in special military operation zone
Ukraine's former FM Kuleba: Biden knew Ukraine would perish
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.