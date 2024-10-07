World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Eight Russian generals from different departments sacked at a time

Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Russia

Eight Russian generals from various security agencies lost their posts in one day, a RIA Novosti source said. Some of the resignations have been officially announced.

Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Oizo (Андрей Шмелёв), CC BY 3.0

The list of the dismissed generals includes:

  • head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Stavropol Territory, Major General of Justice Igor Ivanov (he held the position since May 2022),
  • head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Buryatia Vyacheslav Sukhorukov,
  • deputy director of the operational management department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Major General Alexander Molchanov,
  • head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region, Lieutenant General Sergei Poletykin,
  • head of the Rostov Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sergei Filippov.

General Sergei Poletykin was relieved of his post upon attaining the maximum service age of 60. According to TASS, he will be transferred to another job.

Poletykin held the post of head of the Moscow Region Emergencies Ministry for more than 10 years. He has a civilian medical education, served in various positions in the army, then transferred to rescue services, and then to the Emergencies Ministry.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for Rostov Oblast also confirmed General Sergei Filippov's dismissal from his post. He is turning 60 on November 15. Therefore, his dismissal is most likely due to age as well. He headed the Rostov Main Directorate since May 2020, before that he was the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Ryazan Region for six years.

The Investigative Committee for Buryatia Republic said that Vyacheslav Sukhorukov was dismissed by decree signed by the President of the Russian Federation. Sukhorukov held the post since November 2019.

The names of three other generals have not been announced. It was only said that some of the generals were representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
