World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin increases personnel of Russian Armed Forces

Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces. The corresponding decree was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Photo: минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, CC BY 4.0

The number of personnel in the Russian army has thus been increased to 2 million 389 thousand people, including 1.5 million military personnel. The decree of the head of state comes into force on December 1, 2024.

Putin also instructed the Russian government to provide for the allocation of funds for the Ministry of Defense from the federal budget for the implementation of the decree.

The president previously increased the strength of the Russian Armed Forces in December 2023. Then the number of military personnel increased by almost 170,000 people and was set at 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. As explained by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the increase in the number of military personnel of the Armed Forces is being implemented in stages owing to those citizens who express a desire to serve under a contract.

Details

 
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, commonly referred to as the Russian Armed Forces, are the military of Russia. It is organized into three service branches—the Ground Forces, Navy, and Aerospace Forces—two independent combat arms (the Strategic Rocket Forces and Airborne Forces), and the Special Operations Forces Command. The Russian Armed Forces are the world's fifth largest military force, with 1.15 million active-duty personnel and close to two million reservists. According to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), "Russia plans to expand its active personnel force to 1.5 million by 2026, which will make it the third largest in the world, after China and India." The Russian Armed Forces maintain the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. possess the world's second-largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines, and are one of only three national militaries (alongside those of the United States and China) that operate strategic bombers. With certain exceptions, Russian law mandates one year of military service for all male citizens aged 18–27. In 2023, Russia had the world's third-highest military expenditure, at approximately US$86.4 billion to US$109 billion, or close to six percent of GDP.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk

A 13-year-old schoolboy attacked his classmates in Chelyabinsk. On Monday, September 16, the teenager, wielding a hammer, entered the classroom and started beating his peers randomly

Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers
Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
Ukraine shells apartment buildings and parking lots in Belgorod
Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov The Media, the Full Truth and Western Fascism Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Last materials
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers
Zelensky ready to invite Russian side for second peace summit on Ukraine in November
Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Special military operation takes new dimension
NATO hawks hear what Putin says and back off
Putin: NATO wants to decide whether to wage war against Russia
It takes ordinary Russian roughly 42 working days to save for new iPhone
Russian tourist shares his impressions after being struck by lightning in Georgia
Private jet shot at in Russia's Arctic amid ongoing drone attacks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.