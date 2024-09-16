Putin increases personnel of Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces. The corresponding decree was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, CC BY 4.0

The number of personnel in the Russian army has thus been increased to 2 million 389 thousand people, including 1.5 million military personnel. The decree of the head of state comes into force on December 1, 2024.

Putin also instructed the Russian government to provide for the allocation of funds for the Ministry of Defense from the federal budget for the implementation of the decree.

The president previously increased the strength of the Russian Armed Forces in December 2023. Then the number of military personnel increased by almost 170,000 people and was set at 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. As explained by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the increase in the number of military personnel of the Armed Forces is being implemented in stages owing to those citizens who express a desire to serve under a contract.

