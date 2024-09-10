Putin: USA is building up armed forces along Russian borders

Putin: US building up military presence near Russian borders

The United States is building up its armed forces along all of Russia's borders, including on Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the Ocean-2024 command and staff exercises, TASS reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"Under the pretext of countering the allegedly existing Russian threat and containing the People's Republic of China, the United States and its satellites are building up their military presence near Russia's western borders — in the Arctic and in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin said.

The USA is thus provoking a new arms race, the Russian president said. According to him, Washington's strategy is preventing the conflict in Ukraine from ending.

Russia must be ready to repel any aggression

Russia must be ready to repel military aggression in any direction, Putin also said speaking at Ocean-2024 exercises via video link.

"Russia must be ready for any development of the situation, and our armed forces must ensure reliable protection of the sovereignty and national interests of Russia and repel possible military aggression in any direction," Putin said.

According to the head of state, the navy plays a key role in solving this problem, since attacks can be carried out in ocean and sea zone.

"We will continue to strengthen our navy, including its strategic and nuclear component. We will systematically and comprehensively develop all types and branches of the armed forces, increase their strike capabilities, improve the training of ship crews, coastal and air units, taking into account real combat experience," the president concluded.

The Ocean-2024 exercise is taking place from September 10 to 16 in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.

More than 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary fleet support vessels, about 120 naval aircraft and helicopters, and over 90,000 personnel take part in the drills. Ships and aircraft of the People's Liberation Army of China are also participating in practical exercises.

Details

The Russian Navy is part of the Russian Armed Forces. It has existed in various forms since 1696. Its present iteration was formed in January 1992 when it succeeded the Navy of the Commonwealth of Independent States (which had itself succeeded the Soviet Navy following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in late December 1991)

