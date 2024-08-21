Putin gives priceless gift to the people of Chechnya

Putin gives precious gift to people of Chechnya, becomes honorary citizen

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a rare copy of the Koran to a new mosque in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company said on Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rasul70, CC BY-SA 3.0

The head of state visited Chechnya on August 20.

According to the channel, the Koran book presented by Putin is decorated with a gold ornament and inlaid with precious stones. The Mufti of the republic, Salah Mezhiyev, thanked the Russian leader on behalf of the people of Chechnya.

On August 20, President Putin visited several regions of the Caucasus in Russia. In addition to Chechnya, the head of state visited the republics of Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia.

Putin becomes honorary citizen of Chechnya

Putin became an honorary citizen of Chechnya. The Russian President received the honorary citizen certificate from the hands of Ramzan Kadyrov and the Mufti of Chechnya, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic, Salakh Nezhiyev, during Putin's visit to the new mosque of the Prophet Isa in Grozny.

Putin assured that Moscow will do everything to support Chechnya in the implementation of all plans for the development of the republic.

During Putin's visit to Grozny, Kadyrov allegedly discussed issues of the transfer of power in the republic.

Those familiar with details of Putin's trip to Chechnya say that Chechen President Kadyrov essentially offered the Russian leader to "legalize" a mechanism to transfer power in Chechnya to one of his sons in the future. This may happen after one of Kadyrov's loyal allies leads the republic for some time.

Details

The Quran, also romanized Qur'an or Koran, is the central religious text of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation directly from God (Allah). It is organized in 114 chapters (surah, pl. suwer) which consist of individual verses (ayat). Besides its religious significance, it is widely regarded as the finest work in Arabic literature, and has significantly influenced the Arabic language. It is also the object of a modern field of academic research known as Quranic studies.

Chechnya officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Checheno-Ingush ASSR split into two parts: the Republic of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic.