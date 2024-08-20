Putin visits Beslan School No. 1 where 334 were killed

Putin visits Beslan School No. 1 where terrorists held 1,200 people hostage in 2004

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited School No. 1 in Beslan, where a terrorist attack took place шт 2004 on September 1-3. The school is now used as a memorial complex.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Андрей Бутко, CC BY-SA 3.0

The school gymnasium, where militants held more than 1,200 people hostage, has been preserved in its original state, with photographs of the victims hanging on its walls.

Visitors regularly bring toys, flowers, and bottles of water. A memorial vigil is held at school every year during the first three days of September.

An elliptical frame was erected around the building not to let it crumble. There is also a memorial plaque on the street with the names of all 334 victims.